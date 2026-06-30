Daveigh Chase’s Father Reacts to Actress’ Official Cause of Death

Daveigh Chase‘s father is speaking out after the former child star‘s official cause of death was revealed, sharing his reaction while reflecting on their complicated relationship years after the two last saw each other in person.

John Schwallier addressed the findings in an interview with The California Post after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that Chase died from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), with chronic polysubstance use listed as a significant contributing condition. Her manner of death was ruled natural.

Earlier this week, the medical examiner’s report provided the official explanation for Chase’s death after initial reports indicated she had died following complications related to meningitis and sepsis.

Schwallier said that the findings did not come as a surprise, saying it was “something you sometimes have to expect with the lifestyle she was living.”

The actress, who was best known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and portraying Samara Morgan in “The Ring,” had struggled with addiction in the years leading up to her death.

Chase’s Father Reflects on Their Relationship

Schwallier also opened up about his relationship with his daughter, revealing he had not seen Chase in person since she was about 6 years old. However, he said they remained in contact by phone while she was growing up.

Per The California Post, Chase’s cremated remains were released to her mother, Cathy Chase. Schwallier said he hopes to receive some of his daughter’s ashes and is willing to pursue legal action if necessary. He plans to keep them in a handmade box at his home in the Philippines.

“I had an empty feeling inside for not being with her for all these years,” he said.

The report also revisited a GoFundMe campaign launched by Chase’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, while the actress was hospitalized. In the fundraiser, Hernandez wrote that Chase had endured years of hardship and struggled to find safety and stability before they met. He also said he hoped to give her “the love and comfort she deserved” and a sense of home during her final days.

The fundraiser later came under scrutiny after Chase’s longtime manager reportedly questioned Hernandez’s relationship with the actress, claiming that neither Chase’s family nor her longtime friends knew him.

The outlet also revisited Chase’s final years, reporting that she battled addiction and homelessness and spent time living on Los Angeles’ Skid Row before stepping away from the public eye. Her final acting credit came in the 2016 thriller “American Romance.”

Cathy Chase Opens Up About Her Daughter’s Final Days

Daveigh Chase and mother Cathy Chase at the Children Uniting Nations’ program on February 29, 2004 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

Chase’s mother, Cathy Chase, has also spoken publicly about her daughter’s struggles and the devastating moments that followed her death.

According to Cathy, Chase’s addiction began after a 2016 motorcycle accident left her dependent on prescription painkillers. She said her daughter eventually fell in with the wrong people, marking the beginning of a years-long battle with addiction.

Cathy also revealed she first learned of her daughter’s death through online headlines before later identifying her remains on June 18.

“It felt like something inside of me squeezing all of the air out of me, and at the same time, it felt like I was exploding outwardly,” Cathy recalled.

She later shared a final moment of prayer with her daughter, explaining that although a glass barrier separated them, she was grateful to have one last opportunity to say goodbye.

“It was a beautiful experience, and I feel very blessed to have been able to share that with my daughter,” Cathy said.