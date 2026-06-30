LeBron James Officially Leaving Lakers After 8 Seasons

LeBron James is officially moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA superstar has informed the team that he will not return for the 2026-27 season, ending an eight-year run in Los Angeles as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the decision to ESPN on the opening day of NBA free agency. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that James notified the Lakers before free agency officially began, telling the organization it could “move on” because he plans to play elsewhere next season.

Charania added that James shared the news early out of “courtesy and appreciation” for the Lakers, giving the organization time to begin its offseason plans.

James joined the Lakers in 2018 and helped lead the franchise to an NBA championship in 2020. During his final two seasons with the team, he also achieved a longtime dream by playing alongside his son, Bronny James, making NBA history as the league’s first father-son duo.

Where Could LeBron Play Next?

James has not announced where he’ll play next, but several teams are already being linked to the future Hall of Famer.

According to ESPN, the Golden State Warriors are expected to pursue James once free agency negotiations begin. However, the outlet reported the Warriors have not been given any indication they are his preferred destination and would still need to recruit him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, two of James’ former teams, are also expected to be in the mix, while a source told ESPN there is “no rush” for him to decide where he’ll continue his career.

The Lakers publicly thanked James following the announcement on social media, calling him “one of the greatest athletes in history.” The team praised his eight seasons with the franchise, including helping deliver the 2020 NBA championship, and said he “will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

James later responded to the tribute on X, thanking the organization for its farewell message.

“No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint,” he wrote.

A New Chapter After More Than Two Decades

James entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and went on to become one of basketball’s biggest stars. He won championships with the Miami Heat before returning to Cleveland and leading the Cavaliers to the franchise’s first NBA title in 2016. He later signed with the Lakers in 2018, where he added another championship to his résumé two years later.

Over the course of his career, James has become a four-time NBA champion, a four-time league MVP and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. In 2024, he also made history by sharing the court with Bronny as the league’s first father-son duo.

Speculation about James’ future had been building for weeks following the Lakers’ playoff exit. In May, he fueled rumors after liking an Instagram Stories post from a Cleveland Cavaliers fan account urging him to “Come home.”

Around the same time, James hinted at what he was looking for in the next stage of his career while speaking on his “Mind The Game” podcast.

“You want to be excited about going to work every day,” he said. “You want to be excited about… winning the day… and being around a group of guys that feel the same way.”