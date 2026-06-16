New York Knicks Star OG Anunoby Goes Viral for Hilarious TV Moment

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby is going viral again, and this time it has nothing to do with a game-winning play.

Just days after helping bring New York its first NBA championship in 53 years, the forward became the internet’s latest meme thanks to a hilarious appearance on “Good Morning America.”

The Knicks have been in nonstop celebration mode since defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 13. After securing the championship, the team quickly returned to New York and jumped straight into a whirlwind of parties, media appearances and fan celebrations.

By the time the Knicks arrived at “Good Morning America” on June 15, many viewers couldn’t help but notice Anunoby’s seemingly exhausted demeanor.

Social media immediately lit up with jokes.

“Brother is cooked LMAO,” one fan wrote.

“Nah OG is GONE,” another joked.

A third fan commented, “OG is on Jupiter.”

Others suggested Anunoby may have benefited from a classic championship parade accessory.

“Rookie move to go front row, no sunglasses,” one person commented.

“This is why you wear sunglasses in every interview after you win a championship,” another wrote.

A Viral Moment on Live TV

The moment that really sent fans into a frenzy happened during the live interview itself.

In the now viral interview clip, GMA host George Stephanopoulos asked the players about the impact head coach Mike Brown had on the team’s championship run. As the question was asked, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges all appeared to turn toward Anunoby, seemingly expecting him to answer.

Instead, Anunoby sat quietly with his trademark blank expression.

The silence quickly turned into laughter.

Brunson eventually broke the moment by joking, “I guess I’ll answer,” while Towns struggled to keep a straight face as he looked over at his teammate.

Later in the interview, host Michael Strahan encouraged Anunoby to smile for the cameras. When he finally cracked a grin, it triggered another round of laughter from both his teammates and the hosts.

The clips quickly spread across social media, with many fans joking that Anunoby looked like someone who hadn’t slept since the Knicks won the championship.

While the internet had plenty of theories, Anunoby did offer a brief update on how the championship was sinking in.

When asked if the magnitude of winning had finally registered, he replied, “Kind of,” explaining that he stayed focused on preparing for the next game rather than celebrating during the Finals, according to reports.

His Second Viral Moment in Three Days

Ironically, this wasn’t even Anunoby’s first viral moment of championship weekend.

Following New York’s title-clinching win, the 28-year-old accidentally livestreamed part of the Knicks’ locker room celebration on Instagram.

As teammates sprayed champagne and celebrated around the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Anunoby appeared less concerned about partying and more concerned about his phone.

In the livestream, he could be heard repeatedly asking, “How do you end this?” and “How do you end the live?” while trying to shut off the stream.

The clip quickly made the rounds online and gave fans another glimpse into Anunoby’s famously reserved personality.

Of course, Knicks fans aren’t complaining.

The forward played a major role in New York’s championship run. According to Heavy, one of his biggest moments came during Game 4 when he scored 33 points and delivered two critical late-game plays to help the Knicks complete a historic comeback.

For now, however, many fans seem just as entertained by Anunoby’s off-court moments as his on-court heroics.

As one fan summed it up online: “OG is on Jupiter.”