Knicks’ Fan Captures the Best Video of Mariska Hargitay’s Reaction to Game 4 Win

Despite Love Island USA Season 8 having fans in a chokehold and the FIFA World Cup officially underway, countless people in the US are still riding a high after the New York Knicks’ Game 4 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals. The game was simply incredible, as the home team staged a history-making comeback from down 29 points, culminating in the Knicks’ OG Anunoby tipping in a game-winning shot at the last minute. And as electrifying as it was to watch the moment on TV, it apparently doesn’t compare to what it was like for those who were inside Madison Square Garden. Just ask Mariska Hargitay.

The Celebs Packed Madison Square Garden for Game 4

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As was talked about at length today, the celebs were in full force at Madison Square Garden during the game. From Taylor Swift to Ben Stiller to Timothée Chalamet to Kylie Jenner to Spike Lee and more, there were tons of A-listers present. Again, Hargitay was among the number, and she was seated next to Swift. And good thing that was the case, as the “Shake It Off” singer appeared on camera, consoling the Law & Order: SVU actress when the Spurs were pummeling the New York team.

But boy, what a difference a second half can make. As the Knicks staged their comeback, with star Jalen Brunson leading the way, Hargitay, along with many Knicks fans, was swelled with excitement and hopeful by the prospect that their team could go up 3-1 in the series. Then came the final moment of the game.

On pins and needles, viewers watched as the Knicks came out of a timeout and Brunson attempted to hit a game-winning 3-point shot. While it didn’t go into the basket, Anunoby ultimately tipped the shot in, and the Spurs failed to answer the shot in return. As the clock expired, the arena erupted in cheers.

Hargitay’s Excitement Almost Leads to Her Interrupting an Interview?

After celebrating the win alongside fans courtside, Hargitay’s elation propels her to storm the court and find Anunoby. When she locates him, she gives him the biggest hug before turning to hug a member of the Knicks staff. Walking away, she runs her fingers through her hair and breathes what looks like a sigh of relief.

What makes the video rather comical is that when Hargitay goes up to hug Anunoby, she does so by coming between him and an on-air journalist who appeared to be preparing to conduct an interview of Anunoby, or she was in fact in the middle of an interview. Take a look at the clip below.

Regardless of what stage in the interview process the journalist was in, no problem seems to have come from Hargitay’s interruption. And besides, Hargitay portrays the best detective television has ever seen in Olivia Benson, so who could possibly be upset with her for celebrating such an epic win?

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is on Saturday, June 13, where the Knicks will try to finish out the series in San Antonio.