Former Knicks Player Defends Taylor Swift’s Fandom for the Team

You would think that in the midst of the 2026 NBA Finals, all eyes would be on the two competing teams, the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. However, as much attention as the two squads are rightfully receiving, given the quality of the games, there’s been a lot of press coverage of the games at the legendary Madison Square Garden and the celebrities sitting courtside. Arguably, the most-talked-about celeb has been pop music royalty, Taylor Swift.

Swift has sat courtside in New York City for both Game 3 and Game 4 as the NBA Finals have progressed. With her usual expressive zeal for life, she appeared to watch both games with lots of enthusiasm. While she ultimately didn’t have to celebrate when the Knicks lost Game 3, her excitement was on full display in Game 4 when the Knicks staged an epic comeback to win.

With all that being said, there are some who have questioned if the “Shake It Off” singer is a real Knicks fan. Well, one former Knicks player is setting the record straight as far as that’s concerned.

Amar’e Stoudemire: “She’s a Knicks Fan From My Understanding”

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Stoudemire played for the Knicks from 2010 to 2015, where he had a few interactions with Swift. When TMZ Sports asked Stoudemire to confirm whether Swift was a true Knicks fan, the former NBA star stated:

“Yeah, she’s a Knicks fan, from my understanding. I mean, back when I played, we had a great friendship. She was able to come to Knicks practice. We took her through the basketball court. We had her, you know, dunk the basketball. And sat down and had a beautiful conversation with her and her family. It was a great time. And I think, I think honestly, she’s a Knicks fan. And so, I hope so at least.”

There you have it. Considering Stoudemire is describing his time with the Knicks from over a decade ago, it’s safe to assume that Swift has been a fan of the team for years. You can watch Stoudemire describe his thoughts on Swift for yourself by taking a look at the video clip below.

When Is Game 5 of the NBA Finals?

Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals takes place on Saturday, June 13, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. If you won’t be in San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center to watch the game up close and personal, you can view it on ESPN.

With the Spurs down 3-1 in a seven-game series, Game 5 is a must-win for the team if they have hopes of keeping their dreams of a championship alive. Unfortunately for the Texas team, the Knicks have proven incredibly resilient and seem as if all of the momentum is on their side. Can the New York squad finish business in an away game and take a championship back to the Big Apple? It would be the first time that’s happened since 1973.