Vera Wang Rocks a Daring Crop Top & Shows Off Incredible Figure at 76

Fashion designer Vera Wang showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a bold outfit at the 2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards on Thursday, June 11. The 76-year-old posed for photos at the event, which was held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City wearing a tiny black crop top that featured a bullet bra silhouette.

Wang’s all-black set was completed by a pair of floor-length pants that were covered by a sheer skirt and featured v-shaped straps going over the hips. The former figure skater also donned a giant pair of sunglasses. The only touch of color in her ensemble was a pair of slouch elbow-length powder blue gloves. She revealed in the caption that the design was her own.

At her side was Linda Levy, the foundation’s president. Wang thanked Levy for having her to the event. Other celebrity attendees included Michelle Pfeiffer, Kelsea Ballerini, and Iman.

Fans went wild over the look in Wang’s Instagram comments after she shared photos from the night. One wrote, “How Fabulous” while another declared, “You look amazing.” “VERA omg you are such a beauty,” said someone else.

In the comments of a video Wang shared showing her look in motion, people exclaimed over her young appearance. One gushed, “I will never, ever, understand the fountain of youth this woman has bathed herself in. It’s beyond amazing to me, I’ve never looked this good!!! You’re incredible!”

How Does Vera Wang Look so Young? She Once Revealed Her Simple 2-Product Routine

Getty Vera Wang poses in Paris in 2025.

In a 2012 Harper’s Bazaar feature, Wang spilled the secrets on the routine that keeps her looking so fit and youthful. She revealed she enjoys sleeping in, seeing it as a “luxury” after the years of waking up super early for ice skating practice as a child. She explained she needs at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep, and goes for 10 on the weekends.

While getting in her beauty sleep, she says she keeps the room “near freezing temperatures, like a meat locker.”

Wang said when she wakes up, her housekeeper brings her a breakfast of “either yogurt and fresh fruit or eggs and chicken sausage,” but on the weekends she indulges in smoked salmon “with brown bread and lots of lemon.”

She also shared that she’s a coffee person, opting at the time for Wolfgang Puck’s Jamaica Me Crazy.

The fashion icon revealed her skin routine is surprisingly simple, saying she likes to take a bath with Johnson’s baby oil and then throws some Clinique moisturizer on her face.

At her office, she eats a lunch which she says switches up from time to time. She listed sashimi with brown rice and vegetables and artichoke salad as some of her healthier favorites, but said she once went through a phase of eating a slice of Ray’s pizza for lunch every day and “never gained a pound on it,” which she credits to squeezing out the excess oil before eating. She also gave up Diet Coke back in 2006, now opting for water only.

Vera Wang Keeps a Balance of Healthy Fare and Snack Foods at Home

After talking about her morning routine and lunch habits, Wang then told the mag how she likes to spend her evenings, saying she typically goes out to dinner “five nights a week,” and keeps to a strict rule that it should be no later than 7:30.

She listed smoked salmon and steak tartare as some of her favorite orders, but said at home she doesn’t hesitate to make room for a salty snack. She also keeps soda on hand at home, dedicating an entire refrigerator to it and designating a separate fridge as the “healthy” fridge.

She also keeps a collection of liquor around to make cocktails, and calls herself a “chip freak” who also loves to snack on Cheetos, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish.