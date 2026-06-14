Tom Brady’s Kids Are All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

Tom Brady is celebrating a major milestone for his oldest son, and fans can’t get enough of the rare family photos.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Instagram on Saturday, June 13, to mark the high school graduation of his son Jack.

He shared a series of heartfelt images from the special day.

Brady Shared a Carousel of Images With Fans

Among the photos were several family snapshots, including a rare picture featuring all three of Brady’s children together.

The post also included a reunion with Jack’s mother, actress Bridget Moynahan.

The former couple posed proudly alongside their 18-year-old son as they celebrated his achievement.

For the occasion, Jack wore a maroon cap and gown while proudly holding his diploma.

Brady wore a blue suit, while Moynahan opted for a white-and-blue striped dress.

The trio smiled for photos as they commemorated the important milestone.

Brady accompanied the pictures with a lengthy tribute to his son.

Brady Expressed How Proud He Was of Jack

“One of the proudest days of my life, watching Jack walk across the stage, and graduate into the next chapter of what’s already an impressive life,” Brady wrote.

The retired NFL legend went on to praise his son’s character and the qualities he admires most.

“You are an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend amongst many other things,” he continued.

Rather than focusing on accomplishments alone, Brady highlighted Jack’s kindness and the way he treats others.

“What makes me happiest is knowing who you are when no one is watching,” he wrote. “The way you show up for your friends. The way you check on people having a hard day. The love you give our family, and the fact that you still let me win in 1v1 every once in a while.”

The emotional message struck a chord with followers, many of whom have watched Jack grow up through occasional family updates over the years.

Brady ended his tribute by encouraging his son as he prepares for the next phase of life.

“This isn’t an ending. It’s a starting line,” he wrote. “Whatever you chase next we know you’ll find success in. Take the risks. Be kind. Be yourself. And know your family and friends are always right behind you cheering the loudest because you do the same for everybody else! We love you.”

Heartwarming Messages from Fans Poured In

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with congratulations and messages of support.

“As handsome as his father,” one person wrote.

Others couldn’t help but notice how much Jack resembles both of his famous parents. Several commenters pointed out that he appears to have inherited features from Brady and Moynahan, while many simply congratulated the graduate on reaching the milestone.

The post also gave followers a glimpse of Brady’s blended family.

In addition to Jack, whom he shares with Moynahan, Brady is father to son Benjamin and daughter Vivian from his previous marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

Although Brady frequently shares moments from his professional career and post-football ventures, he tends to keep family life relatively private.