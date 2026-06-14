Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Landman’ Is Thriving as Season 3 Moves Forward

As “Landman” continues its impressive run on Paramount+, star Sam Elliott believes the show’s success comes down to something simple: audiences want an escape.

The veteran actor, who joined the Taylor Sheridan drama as T.L. Norris in season 2, recently shared his thoughts on why the series has connected with so many viewers. Speaking to Variety, Elliott suggested that character-driven storytelling and relatable themes are resonating with audiences at a time when many are looking for a break from the pressures of everyday life.

His comments come as Paramount+ prepares for season 3 following another strong year for one of the streaming service’s biggest hits.

Sam Elliott Says ‘Landman’ Offers Viewers an Escape From Everyday Stress

Play

Elliott admitted he has been surprised by the massive audience that has embraced the series.

“It’s dumbfounding that there’s so many people that are watching this show,” Elliott told Variety. “I think that it’s a great escape from the (expletive) that’s out there in the world today.”

The actor joined “Landman” during its second season and quickly became part of a cast led by Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter and Demi Moore.

The series, created by Sheridan, explores the high-stakes world of the Texas oil industry while balancing family dynamics, business conflicts and personal relationships.

While the show’s setting and subject matter are unique, Elliott believes its popularity stems from audiences connecting with its characters and storytelling.

The actor’s comments come as Paramount+ continues to celebrate the show’s rapid growth.

According to a December 2025 press release from Paramount+, season 2 drew more than 9.2 million streaming views during its first two days on the service.

The company said viewership increased by 262 percent compared to the season 1 premiere, making it the most-watched original series premiere in Paramount+ history.

Sam Elliott Reflects on Aging and Longevity in Hollywood

Play

At 81, Elliott remains one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors.

Known for films and television projects that helped define the modern Western genre, he acknowledged that his approach to selecting roles has changed over time.

“The fact that there’s a part that I can get into and really enjoy doing, it’s a wonderful thing,” Elliott told Variety.

The actor said he has never focused solely on financial opportunities and instead prioritized projects he genuinely wanted to be part of.

“I determined early on that if I wanted to have a long career, I couldn’t work for the dollar and do anything that came along,” Elliott explained. “I had to be selective and judicious about what it was that I got involved with.”

Looking back on his early years in Hollywood, Elliott said he occasionally wishes he could revisit some performances with the experience he has now.

“I know back when I was starting out, when I was doing whatever I could do as a contract player at Fox, the early days, and I look back on some of that work now, I think ‘If only I’d have done this or that,’” he said.

Despite more than five decades in the industry, Elliott said he still approaches each project as an opportunity to learn.

“I’m working with Billy Bob Thornton, so I’m going to be learning something from him this time around,” Elliott said. “Even though he’s playing my son, he’s still got something to offer. He’s been in this game for a long time. He’s not only a brilliant actor, but he’s not a bad director or a writer.”

‘Landman’ Season 3 Already Generating Buzz

Play

The success of season 2 led Paramount+ to renew “Landman” for a third season in December 2025.

Cast members quickly celebrated the news on social media.

“So excited to announce we are coming back for season 3,” Ali Larter wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the fans that have made Landman such a massive success. Honored to work on this show with such exceptional actors and crew. Heart is full.”

While details about season 3 remain under wraps, Thornton recently offered some insight into what viewers can expect.

“My guess is that Season 3 is gonna be a combo of season 1, which had more tension and danger, and season 2, that was more about the wacky family and the oil business,” Thornton told Variety.

“It’s going to be an even combo of both.”

“Landman” seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Paramount+.