Leonardo DiCaprio Parties With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti & Stepdad David in LA – PHOTOS

Leonardo DiCaprio stepped out for a fun evening with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and his stepfather, David Ward.

The Oscar winner was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday alongside the model and his Scottish stepfather as the city buzzed with FIFA World Cup celebrations.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio, Ceretti, and Ward were spotted leaving an afterparty at the upscale Italian restaurant Alba on Melrose Avenue following Team USA’s victory over Paraguay.

Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys Night Out With Stepdad & Girlfriend

For the outing, DiCaprio kept a low profile, concealing his face behind a mask and a baseball cap pulled low over his forehead.

The “Titanic” star opted for a casual look, pairing a navy blue jacket with beige cargo pants and white sneakers.

Ceretti, on the other hand, looked effortlessly chic in a charcoal-gray sleeveless top, matching cropped leggings, and black heels.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s stepdad sported a white England soccer jacket, blue pants, and sneakers. He also carried a takeaway bag and a red cushion as he exited the venue.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Close Relationship With Stepdad David Ward

Getty Irmelin DiCaprio and David Ward

DiCaprio and Ward are said to have known each other for years. The “Great Gatsby” star reportedly even arranged a blind date between Ward and his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in 2012.

Ward, who owns a vegan restaurant in Los Cabos, reportedly became acquainted with DiCaprio through their shared interest in environmentalism.

But even before that, Ward already had some connections in Hollywood, thanks to his daughter Emily. The interior decorator was married to The Black Keys drummer Patrick Casey and dated Giovanni Ribisi.

Ward has reportedly been seen socializing with high-profile celebrities on several occasions and was once nicknamed “The Dos Equis Man,” a nod to the Mexican beer brand’s advertising campaign featuring Jonathan Goldsmith as “the most interesting man in the world.”

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Also Close to His Stepmom

Getty George DiCaprio and Peggy DiCaprio

Meanwhile, DiCaprio remains close to his father, George DiCaprio, even after his parents’ separation, maintaining a strong relationship with both sides of his family.

In December 2025, the actor celebrated the success of his film, “One Battle After Another,” with his dad and stepmom, Peggy Ann Farrar.

Previously, the actor gushed about his dad and stepmom, who once visited the set of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“My stepmother is a Sikh. My father is from the sort of hippie counterculture, grew up in San Fran in Los Angeles,” DiCaprio told TIME magazine in December 2025. “He hung out with a lot of the underground art movement in the Los Angeles of the 70s.”

DiCaprio recalled the moment when his co-star in the film, Brad Pitt, couldn’t believe that they were his parents.

“I remember when we are turning a corner out of Musso and Frank’s into Hollywood Boulevard. I said to Brad, ‘That’s my dad and my stepmom there, and he goes, ‘Yeah, right!’ I said no, that’s them! He goes, ‘Yeah! right!’ I said I know they look like extras in this movie, but that’s really them! That’s how they dress every day. It was an amazing moment!”