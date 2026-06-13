Barbara Palvin Proudly Displays Her Baby Bump At FIFA World Cup (PHOTO)

Former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse and his wife, Barbara Palvin, couldn’t be more eager to become parents. The couple confirmed the happy news in May at the Cannes Film Festival, delighting fans around the world.

Photographers recently caught a glimpse of the couple enjoying time together at the FIFA World Cup as their child grows. Barbara Palvin donned an all-black outfit that perfectly showed off her baby bump.

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse Attended the FIFA World Cup With the Baby Bump on Full Display

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attended the FIFA World Cup on Friday, enjoying time together before their child arrives later this year. Fans went wild for the couple’s latest public appearance, focusing on Barbara’s pregnancy.

“Barbara Palvin put her growing baby bump on display to watch the USA-Paraguay FIFA World Cup match with hubby Dylan Sprouse!” TMZ posted the couple’s latest photos on Instagram.

The couple holds hands and both are dressed in all black. Barbara’s blouse opens midway down, showing off her baby bump. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the latest photo.

“Their child is going to be gorgeous!” one fan gushed in the comments.

“She is absolutely stunning,” another added.

Many other Instagram users simply added heart and fire emojis.

The couple hasn’t publicly confirmed Barbara’s due date. However, many fans speculate the baby could arrive in August or September.

The Couple Fell in Love Almost Immediately

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin tied the knot in 2023, but their love story truly unfolded over the course of a few years.

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Barbara revealed she wanted to be his girlfriend almost immediately upon meeting him. They ultimately chose to marry in Hungary to honor her heritage.

“I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way,” the model told the outlet. “I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

Without a doubt, the new baby will grow up familiar with Hungarian roots.

Cole Sprouse Can’t Wait to Be an Uncle

Cole and Dylan Sprouse starred in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” on Disney Channel from 2005-2008. They went on to star in the spin-off, “The Suite Life on Deck” from 2008 to 2011. Fans around the world grew up adoring the twins.

Now that they’re adults, they’ve shifted their focus to more adult pursuits. Cole Sprouse went on to star as Jughead Jones on “Riverdale.” He’s excited for his brother and can’t wait to be an uncle.

“I have a couple godkids, too, and I’m always getting them swords and drum kits,” the 33-year-old shared with CBS Mornings. “I’m going to be a really annoying brother, specifically.”

Fans wish Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin all the best as they eagerly await the birth of their child.