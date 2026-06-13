Millie Bobby Brown Bravely Defends Jake Bongiovi From Critics, ‘Nobody Knows My Husband’

“Stranger Things” star Mille Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi in 2024. They adopted a baby girl in 2025 and are thoroughly enjoying parenthood.

Since becoming a family of three, many have criticized Jake Bongiovi online, insinuating he doesn’t help his wife as much as he should.

Now, Millie Bobby Brown is standing up for her spouse and defending him against accusations.

Mille Bobby Brown Shuts Down Critics About Her Husband’s Behavior

Since welcoming their daughter, photographers have captured images of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi in public with the baby. Several photos depict the actress carrying the vast majority of the family’s belongings, sparking online controversy. Many have accused Jake Bongiovi of being lazy or uninterested in helping his wife.

However, Millie Bobby Brown has had enough of the allegations. The “Enola Holmes” star appeared on “Not Gonna Lie” with Kylie Kelce to shut down rumors about her husband.

“Hi, I’m Millie Bobby Brown and I’m not gonna lie, when did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff?” she firmly stated on the podcast.

“This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid and people are like, ‘Your husband doesn’t hold a single thing.’ And I’m like, ‘Because I’m three miles ahead. I have been planning this all night,'” the 22-year-old continued. “We’re all about empowering girls and, ‘You got it’ and ‘You don’t need a man.’ But then when I’m like, ‘OK, I can carry my own things,’ people are like, ‘Where’s your husband?'”

Millie Bobby Brown shrugged off the critics, noting that she’s perfectly capable of carrying everything by herself. On top of that, she doesn’t appreciate strangers commenting on her marriage and parenting.

“Nobody knows my husband,” Brown continued. “My husband is the most polite, sweet, will-do-anything-for-me. But he also knows I’m capable.”

The comments on the video remained divided. Some applauded Mille Bobby Brown for speaking up and defending her partner. Others disagreed, noting they believe Jake Bongiovi should still offer to help, whether she needs him or not.

The Netflix Star Gushes About Her Spouse Online

Despite the online backlash, Millie Bobby Brown has nothing but love for her husband. In May, she posted a romantic tribute to him on Instagram.

“My persons day, today and always. I love you!!!!!!!” the 22-year-old posted, attaching a photo of the couple sharing a romantic kiss. The sun sets on the ocean behind them.

“Love you so much ❤” Jake Bongiovi sweetly replied in the comments.

The couple has kept their daughter’s face off social media, wanting to protect her privacy as much as possible. In a recent interview with UNICEF, Brown addressed the major life changes they’ve experienced since adopting the baby girl.

Millie Bobby Brown admitted she wasn’t prepared for the unconditional love she immediately felt after becoming a mother.

“People say they love their children. I don’t understand how that much happens in my heart,” she told the organization. “Like, I don’t know how the feeling is so overwhelming. It’s just incomprehensible.”

Fans wish the family of three a lifetime of happiness. “Enola Holmes 3” premieres on Netflix on July 1, 2026.



