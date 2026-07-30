Underrated Spin-Off Series of Popular Slasher Franchise Lands at Tubi

While fans patiently wait for “Scream 8,” the criminally short-lived franchise spin-off, “Scream: The TV Series,” finds a new streaming home. The horror show originally aired on MTV for three seasons and starred Keke Palmer (“Nope,” “Hustlers”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Willa Fitzgerald (“Strange Darling,” “The Fall of the House of Usher”) and Bex Taylor-Klaus (“Voltron: Legendary Defender,” “13 Reasons Why”).

“Scream: The TV Series” serialized the Ghostface saga with rearranged story and characters. In seasons one and two, Fitzgerald played troubled teen Emma Duval, mirrored after Sidney Prescott from the “Scream” film series, and she and her friends are stalked by a masked killer. The third and final season rebooted with a completely different story, setting, and characters.

Now, it looks like the show will be coming to Tubi very soon.

‘Scream: The TV Series’ arrives August 1

“Scream: The TV Series” will be available for streaming on Tubi beginning August 1, 2026. Originally, the show premiered episodes on MTV before hitting Netflix a week later due to the streaming platform’s acquisition of the international rights.

Play

Because the third season rebooted the series, the original cast did not return. Willa Fitzgerald remains confounded by it all. “I kind of still don’t know what happened,” she told Collider. The cast had been told they would be returning for the season, but they soon received a call from producers that the show had been recast entirely. “It was a hardship in a lot of ways. We were really under a lot of pressure every season,” she added.

But as it turns out, it was a blessing in disguise. Fitzgerald expanded her filmography with roles in “Little Women,” alongside Maya Hawke, Kathryn Newton, and Angela Lansbury, “House of Cards,” “Younger” and “Dare Me,” all while the “Scream” show filmed and released its final season.

Fans Eagerly Await ‘Scream 8’

Kevin Williamson, writer of the original film, helmed 2026’s “Scream 7,” which saw the return of Neve Campbell and the introduction of Sidney’s teenage daughter Tatum (Isabel May). The slasher grossed $207.9 million globally, so it’s a no-brainer that there will be a sequel.

Initially, Williamson teased a great idea Campbell came up with for the eighth film. “Everyone seemed to run with it. So, yeah, if this movie works and people want it, we’re here for the fans,” he told Deadline in February 2026. “So, if they want it, we’ll certainly give it to them.”

Play

But two weeks later, he reversed course and said he would not be helming “Scream 8.” “It’s nice to be part of the ‘Scream’ family,” he corrected in an interview with Hello Sidney. “That doesn’t mean I always have to be front and center. I don’t always have to write or direct. Other people can take the reins.”

Not much is yet known about “Scream 8.” What we do know is that Ghostface’s return will be written by Lilla Zuckerman (“Poker Face,” “Haven”) and Nora Zuckerman (“Human Target,” “Suits”), a filmmaking sister duo who came up in television together and have continued to extensively collaborate on various projects.