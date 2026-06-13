Tim Allen Opens Up On Why ‘Home Improvement’ Reboot Has Stalled

“Home Improvement” became one of the most popular comedy shows of the 1990s. Starring Tim Allen, the show ran for more than 200 episodes, drew widespread acclaim, and generated hundreds of millions of dollars from syndication rights.

So it isn’t a huge shock that in an age when older properties are constantly being revived that there has been a lot of talk of a reboot of the celebrated sitcom. In an honest interview this week, Allen has revealed some of the reasons why bringing back “Home Improvement” is not an easy task.

Speaking candidly, Allen explained how “personality problems” are getting in the way of a revival.

Tim Allen Reveals Several Issues Preventing ‘Home Improvement’ Reboot

Getty Tim Allen attends SiriusXM’s Front Row with the cast of “Toy Story 5” at SiriusXM Studios on June 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking to US Weekly to promote the upcoming release of “Toy Story 5,” Allen was asked about a new version of “Home Improvement.” This prompted the actor to explain exactly why plans have not yet moved forward.

“They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck because there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” he shared. According to Allen, the main issues are with his fictional sons.

The actor stated how he believes that a reboot should revolve around the next generation of the Taylor family, with parents Tim and Jill (Patricia Richardson) taking a step back. Yet, getting the actors who portray Brad, Randy, and Mark all together at the same time is something of a headache.

He added, “They’ve got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly. “

Mark actor Taran Noah Smith has largely retired from acting, with his last credit coming more than a decade ago. Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played Randy, has also shown a lack of interest in acting, while Zachery Ty Bryan has faced a number of legal issues in recent years.

Tim Allen is Thriving With His Current Work

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While a “Home Improvement” reboot might seem unlikely at this point, Allen is still finding himself in demand with a string of successful projects.

Most recently, he reprised his role as Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story 5,” voicing the character across three decades alongside Tom Hanks as Woody.

He has also starred in the sitcom “Shifting Gears” alongside Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, and Daryl “Chill” Mitchell. Despite a negative critical reception, the show has attracted high ratings in terms of viewers and has been renewed for a third season.

The actor also recently revealed why he avoids speaking in public and it is not just because he is a private guy. The main reason is that he is so closely associated with the character of Buzz Lightyear that he doesn’t want to confuse younger fans who may not know who he is.

““My wife loves going to football games, and I love it, but I cannot speak in public because of Buzz Lightyear,” he said. “I’m a very private guy, but if I’m in the stands — she likes sitting in the stands to see her Steelers play, so we gotta go to these games. And she’ll go, ‘Shut up. If you want something to eat, whisper to me. I’ll go get it.’”

“I’m not Buzz Lightyear,” he explained. “When you’re waving, these kids are going, ‘Who are those two old men out there?’ And if a certain age group below has no idea it’s Tim Allen and Tom Hanks. Then just above it, it’s ‘Oh, those are the guys that play Woody and Buzz. And then the older people identify us with those characters. And so I got to be careful.”