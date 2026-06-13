Sam Waterston Talks Life After ‘Law & Order,’ ‘We’ve Been Living Our Life’

Though Sam Waterston has a decades-long career in the entertainment industry, he’s perhaps best known for his role as Jack McCoy in “Law & Order.” He appeared in over 400 episodes over the course of nearly three decades.

Though Waterston has stepped away from his iconic role, he still has plenty of love for the “Law & Order” universe.

Sam Waterston Admits He Still Watches ‘Law & Order’ After Leaving

Sam Waterston has concluded his run on “Law & Order,” but he has nothing but love for the show and his former colleagues. In fact, he occasionally tunes in.

“I do sometimes, yes,” the actor shared with PEOPLE when asked if he watches “Law & Order.” However, he admitted he couldn’t pick a favorite episode.

“Oh gosh, no,” Waterston laughed when the outlet asked him about it.

As much as Sam Waterston enjoyed his time on the long-running legal drama, he shared that he’s loving life these days. When asked to describe his daily life, he simply noted that it’s “beautiful.”

“Well, we’ve been living our life, my wife and I,” the 85-year-old told PEOPLE. “And we’re very lucky where we live and then our family and our children. And they are thriving and it’s good.”

Sam Waterston went on to add that he loves being in control of his schedule.

When asked about his favorite part of retirement, he shared, “Not having to get up early and not having to stay late. It’s good.”

However, the actor hasn’t given up acting for good. Sam Waterston recently appeared in Shakespeare in the Park and had a wonderful time. He has a fondness for classic theatrical works.

“The year I did ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ I also met my wife. So this would be a good year to repeat, but endlessly,” Waterston told PEOPLE. “I always thought that ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ was a help.”

The Beloved Actor Wrote a Touching Goodbye Letter to Fans

Sam Waterston began portraying Jack McCoy in 1994. He continued the role until the show’s initial cancellation in 2010. Waterston reprised his role when “Law & Order” returned in 2022. But after two additional years, he decided to say goodbye.

In 2024, the actor confirmed his departure with a sweet letter to his adoring fans.

“Greetings, you wonderful people,” the actor penned a letter to fans, as reported by NBC. “It’s a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of ‘Law & Order’s absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me.”

“There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next,” Waterston continued. “An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable. I’m more grateful to you than I can say. ‘L&O’s continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding comeback, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side.”

“Law & Order” is currently streaming on Peacock.