Dorinda Medley Sells Part of Her Iconic Blue Stone Manor for $1.2 Million

Part of the iconic Blue Stone Manor is up for sale, allowing people to own a portion of Bravo history.

Dorinda Medley’s 11,000-square-foot, Gilded Age Tudor-style estate in the Berkshires of Great Barrington, Massachusetts has played a part in some of “The Real Housewives of New York City’s” most iconic moments, including the often-quoted “I cooked, I cleaned, I made it nice,” rant.

The beloved estate even hosted an entire series of Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” We’ll revisit the home again in the upcoming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” which sees the property host 82 past and present Housewives for an epic party.

In 2024, Bravo announced a Blue Stone Manor spin-off show. Since she announced she would be joining E!’s “The Golden Life” this spin-off has seemingly disappeared.

Grab A Piece Of Real Housewives History

PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Dorinda Medley is selling just under 3.7 acres from her famous Great Barrington estate for $1.2 million. Her Tudor estate will remain untouched.

The buildable parcel, which comes with its own private entrance and access road, is surrounded by protected conservation land with stunning views of Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York on all sides. The area is also just minutes from downtown Great Barrington, one of the Berkshires’ most sought-after areas.

Medley had always dreamed of owning the Tudor-style home, which her grandfather and great-grandfather helped build. Just months before her wedding to her late husband Richard in 2005, he surprised her and purchased the estate in their joint names.

“I’ll never forget, I went to meet Richard for lunch. And he says, ‘I have something for you!’ ” Medley recalls. “And I’m thinking, ‘Yes! More jewelry!’ And he takes out the deed with my name on it and says, ‘I bought you the house!’” Dorinda recalled

The couple invested nearly $4 million into repairing and restoring the 1902 seven-bedroom, 7.5 bathroom estate. They lifted the home from its foundation, insulated the walls, and transformed the once-abandoned cottage into Blue Stone Manor.

“The thing that’s been the most beautiful thing about Blue Stone Manor is how it resonates with people,” Medley says. “It’s not a house, it’s a lifestyle. I don’t think people really believe it’s real. When they finally come up, they don’t get it until they get there. It’s magic,” she told PEOPLE.

Why Dorinda Is Now Selling Part Of Her Beloved Blue Stone Manor

The former “RHONY” star wasn’t expecting to sell any of Blue Stone Manor after two decades, but recently she noticed just how much land surrounded her home. After getting in touch with a surveyor, she realized that she didn’t have nine acres of land as originally thought; she actually had 20 acres spread across nine separate lots.

“I thought to myself, ‘Why do I need 20 acres?” Medley told the outlet. “I’d been happy with nine! Now I found out I owned 19 and a half! It just felt excessive. And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t want to pay all these taxes on this land I’m not even using.’ It felt wasteful, because the land I own is so far away from the house. I don’t use the land like they did when the home was first built. It isn’t necessarily for the property anymore.”

Medley admitted that she thought the extra land around her house was actually owned by someone else, totally unaware it was part of Blue Stone Manor. “I’d say to anyone who was with me, ‘We’re gonna walk the horse trails, but I don’t know who owns it so we gotta be quick.’ Turns out, it’s me! I own it!”