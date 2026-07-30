See Inside The $85 Million James Bond Florida Mansion

Florida is home to a large selection of impressive and incredibly expensive homes. After all, the state includes affluent areas like Palm Beach and Miami, has a warm and sunny climate with plenty of beaches and outdoor recreation, and many other features that make it attractive to wealthy individuals.

That’s why so many of the rich and famous choose to have at least one property in the area, where they can live a life of luxury in relative privacy. The likes of Lionel Messi and David Beckham have spectacular multi-million dollar homes in Florida.

Arguably one of the most breathtaking properties in Florida is the James Bond-inspired mansion dubbed the Villa Skyfall. Here, you can take a look at the $85 million estate and what makes it so special.

Villa Skyfall is Inspired by ‘James Bond’ and Costs $85 Million

In a recent Instagram post, real estate company Legendary Productions showcased Villa Skyfall. Taking inspiration from the “James Bond” film franchise, it is located within a 10-acre private community known as Stone Creek Ranch, hidden away in Delray Beach, Florida.

According to the New York Post, Stone Creek Ranch is favored by several billionaires and famous celebrities due to its high security and privacy. The likes of Mark Wahlberg, Khalil Mack, and Steve Cohen all have properties in the area.

Designed by the team at Prestige Design Homes by Aldo Stark, the property contains a range of unexpected features, ranging from a 32-foot-tall grand salon equipped with crystal chandeliers to a climate–controlled car gallery. As you might imagine for a home so heavily influenced by “James Bond,” it also features secret hidden passages throughout the building and a poker room.

Villa Skyfall also comes with other luxuries common to mansions of this size, including a private rainforest spa, a 95-foot-long pool, several cabanas, an extensive bar, and 2.5 private acres of space.

Built to Make ‘A Billionaire’s Jaw Drop’

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Douglas Elliman Florida executive director Senada Adzem explained that the home was built in just 14 months and has been specifically designed to cater to the ultra-rich billionaires who want to be able to isolate themselves and their families.

“It was designed to make a billionaire’s jaw drop,” Adzem said. “What we wanted to do is really follow that theme of very elegant, very sophisticated marketing. We’re not going for a mass audience. So we’re looking for that very specific buyer who appreciates what this property has to offer. And it offers a lot, truly, in every single way — it is one of one. It’s a trophy property.”

“Delray Beach has attracted global wealth now, and it’s a really special destination where it’s much quieter and more private than Miami or Palm Beach, and a lot of our clients really appreciate being in Stone Creek Ranch, where you can have large estates, a lot of privacy. They’re away from the prying eyes,” she continued. “They feel a peace of mind.”

It is currently available on the market for $85 million, making it one of the most expensive properties in Florida.