See Inside Mark Wahlberg’s Mansion in Florida’s Billionaire Row

As one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, Mark Wahlberg is an established star in the world of movies. He has starred in critically acclaimed films such as “The Fighter” and “The Departed,” in addition to his work in the likes of “Ted,” “Daddy’s Home,” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

Since the early 2000s, Wahlberg has also worked as an executive producer in a number of hit television series, such as “Entourage” and “Boardwalk Empire.” His success as an actor and producer has allowed him to accumulate a net worth of approximately $400 million (via Parade).

So he certainly has the money to be able to live comfortably and Wahlberg does exactly that, with his lavish $37 million oceanfront mansion in Florida providing a home base for himself and his family.

Mark Wahlberg’s $37 Million Oceanfront Mansion

Known as Palazzo di Lago, the property is located within the exclusive private community of Stone Creek Ranch. This is a secluded and highly secure area in Delray Beach, Florida that is favored by billionaires and ultra-famous individuals as it can provide them with the privacy they require. It is also home to other famous figures, including Khalil Mack and Steven Cohen.

Comprising 18,206 square feet of built space on a 2.7-acre piece of land, the mansion has everything you’d expect of such an expensive and luxurious property.

There’s a total of seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, a home theater setup, and a guesthouse. Palazzo di Lago is also equipped with a wine cellar and cigar lounge. Additionally, the property features a resort-style saltwater lagoon pool and a full-size tennis court.

Also in keeping with Wahlberg’s healthy lifestyle is a wellness wing of the mansion that includes a private gym and a sauna.

Paris Hilton Purchases Mark Wahlberg’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion

Last year, Paris Hilton purchased a sprawling 12-bedroom and 20-bathroom property in Beverly Hills that once belonged to Wahlberg. According to reports at the time of the sale, it was purchased for $63.1 million.

Hilton bought the house with her husband Carter Reum after the couple was forced to move after their home in Malibu was destroyed by the California wildfires in 2025.

Spanning a six-acre estate, the Beverly Hills mansion is outfitted with a sports court, skate park, five-hole golf course, resort pool, home theater, fitness center, library, and wine and cigar cellar.

The land the mansion is built on was first purchased by Wahlberg in 2009 and subsequently put up for sale at a price of $87.5 million before eventually selling for $55 million.

Mark Wahlberg Debuts New Shaved Head Look

Just last week, Wahlberg made headlines when he posted a video to social media showing him with a shaved head, mimicking his appearance in the 2025 film “Flight Risk.”

Wahlberg, who regularly posts videos of his early morning gym sessions to his millions of followers, shared the footage online.

While it wasn’t immediately clear if this was a video from his time filming the movie or a more recent look, fans were quick to laugh about the situation in the comments.