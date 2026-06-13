Hailee Steinfeld Shares the Powerful Lesson Motherhood Is Teaching Her

Hailee Steinfeld is embracing life as a new mom and already learning valuable lessons from her baby daughter.

The actress and singer recently reflected on motherhood during a fan Q&A shared through her Beau Society newsletter on Friday, June 12, per E! News.

While her daughter is still only a few months old, Steinfeld revealed that becoming a mother has already changed the way she views herself and the example she hopes to set moving forward.

The “Sinners” star, 29, and husband Josh Allen, 30, welcomed their first child together on April 2.

Steinfeld Opens Up About Becoming a Parent

Since then, Steinfeld has been adjusting to parenthood while discovering new perspectives she never expected.

During the Ask Me Anything session, one fan asked what her daughter had taught her so far.

“What’s something your daughter has already taught you, even though she’s still so little??” the fan wrote.

Steinfeld admitted it was difficult to narrow down her answer.

“Where to start!” Steinfeld began in response. “One of the most unexpected things I’ve learned from my daughter is the importance of modeling unconditional self-love.”

The actress went on to explain that raising a daughter has made her think more carefully about how she speaks to and treats herself.

“I’m obviously still learning what that looks like in practice, but during these early stages of motherhood, specifically with raising a daughter, I’ve realized that how I see myself is how she’ll see herself. It’s that simple.”

Her comments struck a chord with many fans, particularly those navigating motherhood themselves.

Allen Talks About Being a First Time Dad

While Steinfeld has been sharing her thoughts from the perspective of a new mother, Allen has also opened up about how parenthood is changing his outlook.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback recently spoke about balancing football, family life and the responsibilities that come with becoming a first-time father.

Known for his intense competitiveness on the field, Allen explained that his motivation remains the same, but the reason behind it has evolved.

“That want to win will never change. The why I want to do it has,” Allen previously said shortly after becoming a dad.

He continued by explaining how his daughter has become a source of inspiration.

“So why I want to do it is to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that’s going to be my mindset.”

Allen also took a moment to praise Steinfeld as the pair navigate parenthood together.

“It’s such a blessing and I’ve got an absolute rockstar of a wife,” he said.

The couple first announced the arrival of their daughter through Steinfeld’s Beau Society platform on April 2.

At the time, they shared their excitement and gratitude with supporters.

“Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes,” they wrote.

Since welcoming their daughter, both Steinfeld and Allen have offered occasional glimpses into their new life as parents.

While they have largely kept details about their daughter private, their recent comments suggest the experience has already had a profound impact on both of them.