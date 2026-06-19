‘Sinners’ Star Hailee Steinfeld Publicly Shares Her Baby’s Beautiful Name in a Letter to Her Daughter

Actress Hailee Steinfeld has publicly revealed her daughter’s name.

She and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, welcomed their baby girl in April 2026. For the past few months, the new parents have kept details about their daughter private.

For the first time, Hailee Steinfeld has revealed her daughter’s beautiful name in a sweet letter.

Hailee Steinfeld Shares Her Daughter’s Full Name For The First Time

On Hailee Steinfeld’s “Beau Society” Substack account, she penned a beautiful letter to her daughter, publicly revealing her name for the first time.

“Dearest Harper,” the “Pitch Perfect 2” star began her letter. “I’m in awe of you. You’ve been here for only a short while now, and somehow it feels as though you’ve always been ours. There are moments (like right now, as you sleep so soundly on my chest), I still look at you and wonder how you’re real. These last few months have been beautiful and exhausting. Sacred and so special. The longest days and the shortest season all at once.”

Hailee Steinfeld acknowledges that motherhood completely changes things, but wonders why no one can ever exactly say how. She notes that she has begun measuring time in bonding moments instead of increments of time. Through it all, she and her husband feel tremendously grateful for this chapter.

“Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?” the 29-year-old continued. “You, whose tiny fingers already wrap around mine with a trust I pray I never take for granted. You, whose dad is officially outnumbered when it comes to choosing a movie for movie night, though I suspect he’ll secretly love every minute of it.”

Toward the end of the letter, Hailee Steinfeld confirmed her daughter’s full name.

“And even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you,” she concluded. “One day you’ll read this and know that to be true, my sweet girl.”

The Happy Couple Adores Exploring Parenthood Together

During a press conference in January 2026, Josh Allen admitted that he and Hailee Steinfeld would go with the flow when it comes to parenting.

“But I’ve known this from well in advance,” the NFL star shared. “I’ve got siblings that have kids, I’ve got a lot of friends that have kids. I don’t know if you can plan too far in advance,” Allen explained. “So I’m very much looking forward to that with my wife, of becoming a dad. It’s something that I will take with great pride. And we’re going to have to figure things out on the go, just like anything else.”

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The Buffalo Bills quarterback is passionate about his sport, but he also adores being a father.

“But this is the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life, being a dad,” Allen continued in the press conference. And I know I love being a football player, and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. But I’m looking forward to this one.”

Fans look forward to learning more about Harper Haize Allen.