Josh Allen Reveals How He and Hailee Steinfeld Named Their Baby

Josh Allen explained how he and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, chose the name for their baby girl, Harper Haize. Speaking to E! News, the Buffalo Bills quarterback revealed that the name “was an early thought that we had.” He added that it was his wife’s idea.

When asked about the significance of their baby’s name, he said that Steinfeld “can answer that question better than I can.” He added that he’ll “let her answer that one.”

The couple has largely kept details of their relationship private. Steinfeld previously told Who What Wear in an interview that these secrets “just make things extra special, and it’s just for you.”

Although she kept her daughter’s name secret for a couple of months, Steinfeld revealed it in a letter to Harper, which the former shared on her “Beau Society” Substack account. “Though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you,” she wrote.

Fans Show Love for Allen and Steinfeld

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While the meaning of their daughter’s name remains unknown, fans flooded social media with love and support for the couple and their baby:

“Lucky guy. Hailee is stunning,” one fan commented on YouTube.

“They are both fortunate to have found each other,” another fan wrote.

“Excited for Josh this season! He has another reason to win the Superbowl. Go Bills!!! 😁,” wrote one fan.

“A beautiful new chapter for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Harper Haize is a sweet name for their growing family. 💙,” one person wrote on X.

“Sweet 😊,” another fan commented.

“What a really beautiful name! 👍🏻,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

The Couple Have Had A Long Journey Together

Getty Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen and the “Sinners” actress began dating in May 2023 before going public with their relationship in 2024. They got engaged later that year and married in May 2025. The couple welcomed their baby daughter in April 2026.

“Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes,” the couple wrote.

Since welcoming their daughter to the world, Allen has been open about fatherhood. When speaking to PEOPLE, Allen said his sleep schedule is “definitely not” what it used to be.

Despite being a new parent juggling family and football, the 30-year-old Allen has said he loves being a dad. He has also expressed gratitude for the life he has built with Steinfeld, saying, “It’s such a blessing and I’ve got an absolute rockstar of a wife.”

With the 2026 NFL season coming up, Allen prepares to head back to the field after becoming a dad. While acknowledging it will be different for him this year, he has expressed his commitment to being the “best person” and the “best player” he can be. As he and Steinfeld enter a new chapter in their lives, the couple continues to embrace parenthood as they raise Harper Haize together.