‘Jane the Virgin’ Alums Show Support for Justin Baldoni After Blake Lively Settlement

Justin Baldoni is leaning on old friends as he steps back into the public eye following his settlement with Blake Lively. Baldoni’s “Jane the Virgin” costars Gina Rodriguez and Brett Dier showed their support for the actor in new comments on Baldoni’s Instagram.

Baldoni has not posted anything publicly on Instagram since his wedding anniversary post on July 27, 2025.

Rodriguez and Dier Show Their Support

Baldoni shared an emotional Instagram video with is wife, Emily Baldoni, on July 8. In the video, he reflects on the toll the past two years have had on him and his family.

Rodriguez commented with a heart emoji, writing, “Love you friends. Por vida.”

Dier added his own message, writing, “I love you guys.”

The bond between the trio, who costarred on the CW series together from 2014 to 2019, has remained strong over the years. Baldoni even serenaded Rodriguez as she walked down the aisle at her 2019 wedding to Joe LoCicero, another “Jane the Virgin” star. Both Rodriguez and Dier have voiced support for Baldoni throughout his legal battle, not just after its resolution in May.

In the above Instagram post from 2017, Baldoni shares a long post about Rodriguez, sharing his gratitude for their relationship. “Grateful for you today G. Thanks for inspiring all of us. And since you dedicate one day a week to lifting up and recognizing others in this business who are doing great things… I think it’s only fair that you let us do the same thing for you,” Baldoni wrote.

It’s clear that costar bonds truly transcend time and space given that “Jane the Virgin” ended in 2019.

What the Video Actually Said

In the clip, Baldoni explained the couple’s long public silence. He said they had wanted to speak out for nearly two years, but something kept telling them not to. Emily described the experience as having brought “a lot of trauma,” while Justin explained they intentionally avoided commenting publicly because they wanted the justice system to run its course rather than add to the noise surrounding the already intensely public case.

Justin said their family is still healing, acknowledging that healing isn’t a straight line and looks different day to day. The experience forced them to reconsider what actually matters: family, friends, community, and faith, Justin said. The couple did not mention Lively by name in the video, nor did they address the specifics of the legal proceedings directly.

A Quick Recap of the Case

Baldoni and Lively’s dispute began in December 2024 when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, alleging a hostile work environment during production of “It Ends With Us.” The two reached a settlement in May after a judge dismissed ten of Lively’s 13 claims against Baldoni.

Even after the settlement, some financial questions have lingered. A federal judge ruled last month that Lively is entitled to attorneys’ fees tied to a since-dismissed counterclaim Baldoni had filed. Lively’s legal team has since filed for more than $8 million in legal fees.