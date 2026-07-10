Emily Simpson Wows Fans With Weight Loss Transformation at RHOC Season 20 Celebration

has been keeping fans updated on her weight loss journey on social media, and fans will certainly see more of her stunning transformation after “The Real Housewives of Orange County” returned for its epic 20th season.

The Bravo star has been open and honest about her incredible weight loss, and she looked gorgeous when she took part in an RHOC season 20 celebration with her cast, wearing a cutout dress that showed off her toned appearance.

Emily Simpson Opens up About Her Fitness Journey During RHOC Season 20 Celebration

On Thursday, July 9, the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” was on the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of season 20, but Emily Simpson’s jaw-dropping look received the most attention.

The reality star stunned in a fitted strapless red dress featuring cutouts along her midsection, highlighting her toned abs and showcasing the results of her continued dedication to her fitness journey.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Simpson opened up about her 50-pound weight loss and her secrets to staying motivated to live a healthier lifestyle now that she’s 50.

“Here’s what happened. I filmed Housewives last season. Then I filmed ‘Wife Swap’ and then I saw some photos of myself with that pig. I was like, ‘Girl, you’re about to turn 50. You need to get your act together,” she told the outlet.

Simpson continued, “So I just locked in, and I’ve been in the gym seven days a week for, like, two hours a day nonstop.”

The reality star shared that, at her age, she’s “the best shape I’ve ever been in, so I was very proud of that,” but did admit that she used GLP-1, a weight-loss drug, to help her in the early stages of her weight loss.

“I did take a GLP-1, so I always want to be honest about that,” she said. “But I don’t think that you can transform the way I did with just that. I also spent hours and hours and hours lifting weights in the gym,” she added.

Simpson also said that her lasting results come from consistency and dedication, sharing that it’s important to think long-term and remain committed.

“I know a lot of people say, ‘How do you get motivated?’ But for me, it wasn’t motivation. It was just more about dedication. It’s a journey. You have to just think 12 months out — not tomorrow,” she said.

Simpson Shows Off Her Impressive Weight Loss in Tiny Bikini

In April, Simpson shared an Instagram video highlighting her impressive body transformation. The clip first saw her wearing an all-black look in April 2025 which then transitioned to her appearance a year later, where she confidently posed in a bikini that showcased her toned physique and hard work.

Simpson received a ton of love and support in the comment section, including from Khloe Kardashian, who shared, “💪💪💪💪💪 You have always been so so stunning ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations!!”

Both Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador shared fire emojis, and her best friend, Gina Kirschenheiter, wrote, “Shut the front door!!!! Jaw on drawer 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

Fans will get to see Simpson’s new look on RHOC season 20. The reality star opened up about her fitness journey on the premiere episode of the brand new season, where she shared her rigorous workout routine, which includes going to the gym 7 days a week. She also added, “I use the gym as therapy.”