Hudson Williams, Lily Collins and Cynthia Erivo Bring Star Power to Balenciaga’s Fall 2026 Couture Show

Balenciaga’s Fall 2026 haute couture show marked a new chapter for the fashion house, but the front row commanded just as much attention as the runway.

Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli unveiled his first couture collection for Balenciaga during Paris Haute Couture Week on Wednesday, welcoming a celebrity-filled guest list that included Teyana Taylor, Cynthia Erivo, Lily Collins, Shailene Woodley, Hudson Williams, Naomi Watts and Giveon. Despite soaring temperatures across Europe, the stars arrived dressed in signature Balenciaga looks that balanced understated elegance with bold fashion statements.

Stars bring effortless style to the front row

“Heated Rivalry” star Hudson Williams made his Paris Haute Couture Week debut in a structured brown suit before removing the jacket to reveal a coordinating tank top underneath, creating a more relaxed look as temperatures climbed throughout the afternoon.

Getty Hudson Williams attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris, France

While “Wicked’s” Cynthia Erivo embraced rich earth tones in a warm brown sequined gown layered beneath a matching suede bomber jacket. While many guests opted for lighter silhouettes to combat the heat, the actor and singer stayed true to her bold fashion sense, confidently accessorizing the monochromatic ensemble.

Getty Cynthia Erivo attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris, France

Teyana Taylor once again proved why she has become one of the standout celebrities of Couture Week. The singer and actor wore a silky milky-brown dress layered over matching pants, pairing the look with a dramatic copper-colored hairstyle that fell to her knees. Her look blended couture craftsmanship with her signature fearless style, making her one of the day’s most talked-about attendees.

Getty Teyana Taylor attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture in Paris, France

Lily Collins chose timeless simplicity in a sleek black dress paired with oversized sunglasses. The “Emily in Paris” star kept her accessories minimal while attending the show amid production on the Netflix series’ upcoming final season.

Getty Lily Collins attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris, France

Actress Shailene Woodley opted for a classic black look, wearing a streamlined dress and oversized sunglasses for the outdoor presentation. The actor took a break from filming Hulu’s upcoming drama “Count My Lies” to attend one of the most anticipated debuts at Couture Week.

Getty Shailene Woodley attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris, France

Also in attendance, Naomi Watts and Giveon, who joined the star-studded front row. Watts stepped out bringing her signature elegance to the star-studded front row. The actor kept her look sophisticated and polished, pairing a sleek ensemble with statement accessories that elevated the classic silhouette. While Grammy-nominated singer Giveon joined the lineup of celebrity attendees, arriving in a refined look that reflected his effortless approach to menswear. The singer added a cool, understated presence to the show, joining actors, musicians and fashion insiders who gathered to celebrate Piccioli’s first couture collection for the historic fashion house.

Getty Naomi Watts attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris, France

Getty Giveon attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris, France

The celebrity-filled guest list reflected the excitement surrounding Piccioli’s first couture collection since joining Balenciaga in May 2025. Fashion insiders, actors and musicians gathered at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris, where the outdoor venue featured a dramatic staircase framed by lush landscaping.

Pierpaolo Piccioli begins a new era at Balenciaga

While celebrities dominated the front row, Piccioli’s collection introduced his vision for Balenciaga couture by drawing inspiration from the house’s heritage under founder Cristóbal Balenciaga. The designer paired couture craftsmanship with wearable silhouettes, blending everyday ease with dramatic glamour throughout the collection.

Guests also couldn’t resist one unexpected front-row star. Piccioli’s beloved dog, Miranda, who charmed attendees by relaxing on the ground while guests fanned her to keep cool during the heatwave, drawing smiles and attention throughout the presentation.

As Paris Haute Couture Week continues, Balenciaga’s latest show delivered more than a highly anticipated runway debut. Between Taylor’s standout ensemble, Erivo’s bold monochromatic look and appearances from Collins, Woodley and Williams, the front row offered its own memorable fashion moment and signaled strong celebrity support for Piccioli’s next chapter at the historic fashion house.