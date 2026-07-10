Sir David Beckham Wishes His Only Daughter Harper a Happy 15th Birthday — ‘My Pretty Lady’

Businessman, former professional soccer player, and global superstar Sir David Beckham has wished his only daughter a Happy Birthday as she turns 15.

Harper Seven Beckham was born in Los Angeles, California, on July 10, 2011, during her father’s time playing in Major League Soccer for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Per The Guardian, soon after Harper was born, her dad took to Facebook to tell the world that she was named after the late famed novelist Harper Lee. Beckham explained, “Victoria’s favourite book is ‘To Kill A Mockingbird,’ it’s a very strong, passionate book and the author was Harper Lee, and that is where Harper came from.”

Regarding her middle name, Beckham explained that, while many assume it was due to the number he wore on his soccer shirts back in his playing, that wasn’t the case. He said, “The main reason behind Seven was it symbolises spiritual perfection — the seven wonders of the world, the seven colours of the rainbow — and in many cultures it is a lucky number.”

Beckham took to social media to wish Harper a Happy Birthday.

David Beckham Calls Harper His ‘Perfect Daughter’

Sir David Beckham shared his Happy Birthday post for his daughter’s 15th birthday with his 87.2 million followers on his Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of nine photographs. Each one features Harper at different points in her life. They begin with her as a newborn baby and end with very recent pictures. Beckham himself features in six of the images.

Beckham’s caption on his post reads, “My Pretty Lady is turning 15 today 😭 You are the perfect daughter , sweet , kind & a beautiful human with the best personality just like daddy 😂 we love you so much and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives , have the best day ever 🩷 @harperbeckham 🩷 @victoriabeckham thank you 🩷.”

The former England international and Real Madrid player’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to send their own birthday wishes to Harper.

Beckham’s Followers Wish His ‘Princess’ a Happy Birthday

Getty Harper and David Beckham in 2022.

The comments section of Sir David Beckham’s post is teeming with lovely messages from his fans and followers regarding Harper’s birthday. The comments include several from some familiar faces and sources.

Beckham’s wife and Harper’s mom, Victoria Beckham, left a load of heart emojis, commenting, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Model Isabela Rangel Grutman said, “Perfect girl ❤️ Happy birthday Harper.”

The official account of Hello Magazine wrote, “Happy birthday Harper!”

“Happy birthday to your Princess 🩷🩷,” said television presenter Simona Ventura.

One of Beckham’s followers wrote, “Hard to believe she’s turning 15 😍 Happy bday Harper ❤️.”

Another follower commented, “Happy birthday 🎂🎂🎂 Have a wonderful day!!! Muchas felicidades!!!”

Somebody else noted, “A dad is a daughter’s first love. Happy birthday Harper! 🙌”

Finally, one Instagram user said, “Happy birthday Harper!! ❤️❤️❤️ Forever daddy’s princess ✨✨.”

We’d like to send our sincerest wishes to Harper Beckham on her 15th birthday. We hope she has the most amazing day spending time with her nearest and dearest.