David Beckham Surrounded by Family as Tom Cruise Gives Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech

David Beckham was celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 12, with most of his family and the one and only Tom Cruise all in attendance.

The ex-soccer player received the 2,849th star, flanked by wife Victoria Beckham and three of their four children; daughter Harper Beckham, 14, and sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham, 23 and 21, respectively. Their eldest child, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were not at the event amid an ongoing estrangement from the family.

David, 51, looked dapper in a blue suit for the ceremony, while his 52-year-old Spice Girls alum wife stunned in a silver wrap dress. Daughter Harper was pretty in pink, while their two sons also rocked fashionable looks for the occasion.

Both Victoria and Cruise gave speeches before David was presented with his star.

Tom Cruise Celebrates David Beckham

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Saying it was an honor for him to be there for his good friend, Cruise celebrated Beckham’s soccer prowess, including his signature move that inspired the film, “Bend It Like Beckham.”

“He then redefined what was possible from his position,” said Cruise, as he went down a list of Beckham’s impressive sporting accomplishments for Manchester United and the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“Not just an extraordinary career, but a legacy that changed the trajectory of a sport,” the actor continued, praising Beckham’s hard work and dedication.

For Cruise, it was only fitting to celebrate Beckham with a star because “his is a Hollywood story.”

“A boy who had to believe in something bigger than himself had to work for every opportunity he received and went on to influence his sport, shape culture around the world, and create opportunities for generations who followed,” said Cruise, adding, “the thing that has impressed me most is that success has never changed who he is.”

The actor then mentioned Beckham’s wife, saying the pair have “built a beautiful family, raised incredible children, and created a life that is every bit as meaningful as the career we’re celebrating today.”

He ended his speech by telling Beckham, “You earned this, and nobody, I mean nobody, deserves it more, my friend.”

Victoria Beckham Mixes Humor and Heart

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Victoria Beckham was the next to take the podium.

“Growing up in England, the Hollywood Walk of Fame was one of those iconic things that you only saw in films, a way of immortalizing people who had succeeded in their fields and truly left their mark,” she began her speech, before cracking a joke.

“So, naturally, I assumed I was coming here today to receive my star for my part in that iconic cult classic ‘Spice World: The Movie,'” she quipped. “Earning a star takes more than surviving the early ’90s box office.”

“It takes vision, determination, and an extraordinary amount of hard work,” Victoria continued.

“Like so many before him, David came to America with a dream. A dream to share his passion for the beautiful game and help make football, sorry, soccer, one of this country’s great sports,” she added. “He believed that if he worked hard and dreamed big enough, anything was possible.”

Praising her husband’s “kindness and commitment to those he loves,” Victoria wrapped up her speech by saying she was “so proud of all you have achieved so far, but even more proud of the husband and father you have always been.”

David Himself Speaks About His Star

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Before Beckham’s star was unveiled and he posed for photos alongside it with his family and friends, the soccer legend gave a speech of his own.

First, he thanked Cruise and Beckham for their remarks, revealing, “And the fact that mine and Victoria’s first movie date was ‘Jerry Maguire’ is a mad full-circle moment. Tom, you welcomed me and Victoria to LA nearly 20 years ago’ and I’m so honored that you are here today.”

He went on to thank his parents, wife, former teammates, and children for their support through his life and career.

Saying his children are the “reason I get out of bed in the morning,” Beckham got choked up as he added, “Kids, I’m going to get emotional now, I hope you bring my grandchildren here one day and tell them about a boy who dreamed big.”

“To make you all proud is my greatest achievement,” he concluded, before thanking the city of Los Angeles for the honor.