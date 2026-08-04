8 ABC Shows Won’t Return Until 2027, Including Hit Comedy-Drama

ABC is making history this fall by renewing every one of its scripted series. But while the network is keeping most of its lineup intact, fans will have to wait a little longer for some of its biggest hits.

Renewed shows like “American Idol,” “High Potential,” “The Rookie,” and several others aren’t expected to return until 2027. Here’s a look at the eight ABC shows taking an extended break before their next season.

‘American Idol’ Season 25

The long-running singing competition is officially coming back for its landmark 25th season.

ABC has confirmed that “American Idol” will return in 2027, though an exact premiere date has yet to be announced.

Before the new season arrives, aspiring contestants will have their chance to shine when “Idol Across America” kicks off on August 25. The virtual audition tour will take place across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., allowing hopeful singers to compete for a spot on Season 25.

‘Shifting Gears’ Season 3

Also set to return in 2027 is “Shifting Gears.” The hit sitcom has been renewed for a third season, though ABC has yet to announce an official premiere date.

The cast confirmed the Season 3 renewal in April with a celebratory video, saying, “Three!” before Tim Allen enthusiastically added, “And… we’re back!”

‘Will Trent’ Season 5

“Will Trent” is officially coming back for Season 5, but fans should prepare for a major shake-up.

The hit crime drama will return in 2027 after the shocking death of Amanda Wagner, played by Sonja Sohn, who was fatally stabbed in Season 4.

“Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him,” showrunner Karine Rosenthal told Variety. “So this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss. So it’s such a reset for our characters in a way that is painful but exciting for Season 5.”

‘The Rookie’ Season 9

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ABC has also renewed “The Rookie” for a ninth season. The fan-favorite police procedural will remain a midseason series, with its next installment expected to premiere in January 2027.

Following the shocking Season 8 finale, which left Chenford’s fate hanging in the balance, showrunner Alexi Hawley has teased what’s in store for the beloved couple next year.

“I think we should be worried [about them] for sure. I mean, as a show, we definitely push the envelope with some of our characters and stuff like that. And there are real stakes on the show,” Hawley told TV Insider. “That said, I also don’t want to send the internet scrambling and freaking out too much, but I do think that, yes, that the stakes are real, that ultimately where we would find them in Season 9, which is still a little — we need to figure it out, the writers’ room hasn’t started yet and stuff like that. But I think you’re right, there is a reason they were taken and not killed.”

‘High Potential’ Season 3

“High Potential” is getting a third season, but with some major changes. Todd Harthan is exiting as the showrunner to focus on a new project. The series has also been pushed to a midseason premiere.

Previously, Harthan told Deadline that the end of Season 2 will be a “just as satisfying, if not even more exhilarating push-off into a potential Season 3.”

‘The Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

ABC has renewed “The Bachelor” for Season 30, which is set to premiere in 2027.

Similarly, the Bachelor Nation spinoff, “Bachelor in Paradise,” has been renewed for Season 11, which is scheduled to air in Summer 2027.

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” scored another renewal in May, with ABC ordering a fifth season alongside “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” Ken Jennings will once again host the show when it returns in 2027.

ABC has also added new shows coming in 2027, including a “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff and “The Rookie: North.”