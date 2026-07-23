ABC’s Hit Game Show Returns With a Star-Studded Season 5 Lineup, Including Ben Affleck

Fan-favorite television game show, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” is back for its fifth season on ABC.

The show, which debuted in the U.S. in 1999, returns to primetime with Jimmy Kimmel reprising his role as host.

According to the official logline, “pairs of celebrity contestants team up in hopes of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice.”

‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Star-Studded Players

A star-studded roster of celebrity contestants is set to compete on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Season 5, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The celebrity duos include:

Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding

Larry David and Cazzie David

Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight

Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes

Brad Paisley and Clayton Kershaw

Michael Kosta and Wendi McLendon-Covey

Jesse Eisenberg and Paul Giamatti

Krysten Ritter and Sarah Shahi

Michael Keaton and Jon Lovett

Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel

Awkwafina and Paul Feig

Billy Porter and Leslie Odom Jr.

Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn

Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader

Colin Jost and Michael Che

Taran Killam and Will Forte.

Where to Watch

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Season 5 premiered on ABC on July 22. New episodes air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The show will also be available to stream the following day on Disney+/Hulu. Streaming services that carry ABC, including DirecTV, Fubo, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV, will also air the show live.

Jimmy Kimmel Playfully Thanks CBS for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Boost

Jimmy Kimmel recently talked about his other show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” which pulled off a record-breaking 3.15 million viewers in June.

In an interview with Variety, Kimmel playfully thanked CBS, joking that the cancellation of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” gave his show an early boost.

“The ratings are very strong, which we are very grateful to CBS for their wisdom,” Kimmel told the outlet. “We were doing pretty well before that, but that really helped.”

Kimmel also said he wants his fellow host, Stephen Colbert, to step in as one of his guest hosts during his annual break from the show.

“Of course I asked him, and I think it feels premature,” he added. “But I told him, ‘Anytime you want to host, it doesn’t matter if it’s the summer, I’ll gladly step aside.'”

Meanwhile, Kimmel admitted that he enjoys hosting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” because it’s easier than his late-night program.

“I like doing it, it’s a lot easier than my show, and the drama makes it fun,” Kimmel added. “It really feels like batting practice, somebody’s throwing balls, and you’re just swinging. You don’t have to sit there and figure out what you’re going to do, what you’re going to say. There’s no writing involved, really. It’s nice to just be there, relying on your wits. People can watch as a community, you can watch it with your kids.”

Kimmel also shared his thoughts on pairing celebrities together as they compete to win money for charity.

“I think people are more decisive when they’re playing alone,” he continued. “Because there’s no one to talk to, and there’s no one to discuss with. I think they take more time when it’s a duo, for sure.”