Will Ed Harris Return for ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2? Here’s What We Know So Far

Ed Harris has confirmed he came close to walking away from “Dutton Ranch” during its first season, but new creative changes appear to have changed the direction of the Paramount+ series.

Speaking with Variety at the red carpet premiere for his Apple TV+ film “The Dink,” Harris admitted he became frustrated while filming the first season because he believed his character, Everett McKinney, wasn’t being used as promised.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars alongside Annette Bening and opposite “Yellowstone” veterans Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in the Taylor Sheridan-produced drama.

“Midway through this first season, I was ready to go; I said, ‘Get me the (expletive) out of here,’ to tell you the truth,” Harris told Variety. “Because I didn’t feel like I was being used.”

He continued, “I felt a little bit misled. Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what my character was going to do, and that I was one of the four main characters. And that wasn’t really the case.”

Harris said he raised his concerns with producers during production.

“I said, ‘I’m feeling underused and inconsequential.’ And they kind of went, ‘Oh.'”

Season 2 Is Expected to Feature a Much Bigger Role for Ed Harris

Although Harris felt disappointed while making season 1, he said his opinion changed after watching the finished episodes.

“When I watched this season, and it’s fine, and I thought it’s pretty good,” Harris told Variety. “I felt fine about what I did in it, and it seemed like I was relatively important to the story, but the doing of it did not feel that way.”

According to Variety’s sources, Harris’ concerns played a significant role in behind-the-scenes changes on the series.

The outlet reported that former showrunner Chad Feehan exited before the series premiered, with “SEAL Team” creator Benjamin Cavell taking over last month. According to Variety, the decision was largely tied to how Everett McKinney was utilized during season 1.

The report also states that Harris was involved in selecting Cavell as Feehan’s replacement.

Sources told Deadline that Harris has already been picked up for season 2. Harris also confirmed he signed a two-year deal for the series that reportedly includes an option for a third season.

According to Variety, Everett is expected to become a central figure when the series returns.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Want More Ed Harris in Season 2

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Harris isn’t the only person hoping Everett plays a larger role going forward.

In an interview with TV Insider, Reilly and Hauser both praised Harris and said they expect viewers to see much more of his character in season 2.

“Let’s not forget about the great Ed Harris,” Hauser said. “We also have him, and he’s going to become a very important, integral part of Season 2. And for both Kelly and I, obviously Annette is phenomenal, but I cannot wait to work more with him. He’s such an amazing American actor that I think was used very sparingly this year. We’re going to make sure that he is a big part of helping us moving forward in whatever capacity.”

Reilly agreed.

“I think Season 2 is going to feel very much more Ed’s show,” she said. “This is not the Beth and Rip show. This is ‘Dutton Ranch,’ and there’s four lead characters, five. Annette Bening and Ed Harris, it’s such a privilege to have them come join our show.”

She continued, “I’ve said this before, I feel like they made us legit. We could have just been a little soapy spinoff, and we’re not because of them. We’re a drama, we’re a new show, and it’s got some heavyweights in it. We’re very proud to be working with them.”

“Dutton Ranch” season 2 is expected to go into production in January 2027.