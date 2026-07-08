‘Dutton Ranch’ Stars Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser Warn ‘It’s Game On’ for Season 2

“Dutton Ranch” stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are teasing a major shift for Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler after the “Yellowstone” spinoff ended its first season with a shocking cliffhanger.

The season 1 finale left Carter, played by Finn Little, kidnapped after Beulah Jackson’s complicated past caught up with everyone around her. The development puts Beth and Rip back in familiar territory as they prepare to go on the offensive to get their son home.

Reilly and Hauser told TV Insider that season 2 will bring Beth and Rip together with Beulah, played by Annette Bening, and Everett McKinney, played by Ed Harris. The stars also teased a bigger role for Harris when the series returns.

For Beth and Rip, however, everything will start with Carter.

Kelly Reilly Warns Beth & Rip Will ‘Tear Up Texas’ in Season 2

Reilly admitted that launching a new series with characters viewers already knew from “Yellowstone” came with pressure. Now that the first season is complete and “Dutton Ranch” has been renewed, she believes the show can move into a new phase.

“We’ve just been talking a little bit in some other interviews about these ideas for Season 2; now we’ve been lucky enough to be green-lit for another season. You never take that for granted ever,” Reilly told TV Insider.

She added that the first season helped the cast and creative team understand where the series could go next.

“And now Season 1 tells me, and has probably told Cole and probably told [director/executive producer] Christina Voros and our producers and Taylor [Sheridan], where we can fine-tune and where we can go,” Reilly said. “So I think now we’re going to go into our fifth gear, and I’m excited about that.”

Hauser made it clear that Carter’s kidnapping will strengthen Beth and Rip’s relationship rather than divide them.

“There’s an unwavering love between these two characters, and what’s going to bring them closer is getting their son back,” he said.

Reilly then offered a warning about what viewers can expect.

“We’re going to see them tear up Texas to get him back,” she said. “When Beth says, ‘They want us, then they’re going to have us,’ I think all of the audience knows what she means.”

After Hauser agreed, Reilly added, “Yes, cartel, beware.”

Cole Hauser Says Carter’s Kidnapping Means ‘It’s Game On’

Season 1 showed Beth and Rip in a position that was unfamiliar to longtime “Yellowstone” viewers. The couple left behind the life they knew and had to rebuild in a new place without knowing who they could trust.

Hauser said that change was necessary for the spinoff.

“We needed to start these three characters from literally the ashes and going to a new environment, a new place, and see them on their back foot for the first time,” he explained.

Hauser said Beth and Rip had spent years controlling their surroundings on “Yellowstone,” but “Dutton Ranch” allowed viewers to see them struggle and make mistakes.

“What I love the most is watching them stumble through it at times,” he said. “I think that’s real for them and not always being in control and having to find their way.”

Reilly agreed that season 2 could show a different side of the couple now that they have begun finding their footing.

“We’re used to seeing them in Yellowstone as the rulers of their kingdom; don’t mess with us,” she said. “And then all of a sudden they’re in a new place; they don’t know who their enemies are.”

Reilly added that Beth and Rip could become difficult to stop once they fully understand their new surroundings.

“Now, once they’ve got their feet and they can assert themselves and they can figure what they want out, I don’t think there’s going to be any stopping them,” she said.

Hauser offered an even simpler description of what Carter’s kidnapping means for the new season.

“When he gets kidnapped. It’s game on,” he said.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 Could Bring Beth & Beulah Together

Beth and Rip will have to deal with Beulah after learning more about the decisions that led to Carter’s kidnapping.

Beulah revealed that she had become involved in fentanyl smuggling with Mariano, played by Raoul Trujillo, because of their complicated history. She had hoped to leave the operation behind without putting the Duttons in danger, but Mariano’s men ultimately kidnapped Carter.

Hauser said Beulah could now become important to Beth and Rip’s effort to find their son.

“I think ultimately there’s some issues that need to be sorted out with Beulah, and I think she will hopefully be a tool to get to where we need to get to, to find what we want, which is our son,” he said.

Reilly believes Beth and Beulah could potentially find common ground despite everything that happened.

“I also would love Beth and Rip to collaborate with Beulah,” she said. “It has to be on a new, level field now after what’s happened, but I don’t think Beulah is the true enemy of them.”

Reilly added that Beth could understand some of Beulah’s motivations.

“She was just in over her head and made some really, really bad choices, but she was doing it for her family, and Beth can understand that,” she explained. “So they’re quite similar in a way.”

Ed Harris Is Expected to Have a Bigger Role on ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2

Season 2 will also give Harris more to do as Everett becomes increasingly important to the story.

Hauser praised his co-star and confirmed that viewers should expect to see more of him when the series returns.

“Let’s not forget about the great Ed Harris,” Hauser said. “We also have him, and he’s going to become a very important, integral part of Season 2.”

Hauser added that he is looking forward to sharing more scenes with Harris.

“For both Kelly and I, obviously Annette is phenomenal, but I cannot wait to work more with him,” he said. “He’s such an amazing American actor that I think was used very sparingly this year.”

Hauser made it clear that will change.

“We’re going to make sure that he is a big part of helping us moving forward in whatever capacity,” he said.`

Paramount renewed “Dutton Ranch” for season 2 in June, but a production start or premiere date have not been announced.