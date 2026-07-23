Tom Holland Reveals His ‘Absolute Dread’ Over Playing Hollywood Icon in Biopic

Tom Holland can currently be seen as Telemachus, son of Odysseus (Matt Damon) and Penelope (Anne Hathaway) in Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey.” Then, he’ll be swinging into theaters with “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

It’s his next project, however, that has him tackling his biggest challenge yet, portraying Hollywood legend Fred Astaire.

A Monumental Challenge

Astaire, of course, was an actor, singer and dancer who dazzled viewers in dozens of lavish movie musicals.

For the actor, the role represents his biggest acting challenge to date, given he’ll not only have to portray the beloved star of yesteryear, but will also be required to replicate some of his most famous dance routines from films such as “Top Hat” and “Silk Stockings.”

Dance Rehearsals on the Horizon

While promoting the upcoming “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Holland paid a visit to “Good Morning America,” where he admitted feeling some apprehension about what he was about to tackle.

“I now feel like I’m starting this chapter where I can’t quite get away with being a teenager anymore,” he began.

“For me, what I love about my job is the challenges,” he added. “We have Fred Astaire next, which is what we’re planning on doing. And as soon as I finish with these tours, I’m diving back into the dance studio.”

No Doubles, Just Holland

Holland is just at the beginning of his journey to become Astaire, and initial rehearsals elicited mixed feelings for the actor.

“I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I’ve got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud,” he explained.

He also insisted that every dance move and bit of fancy footwork captured on film will be his, and no one else’s.

“I have a desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot — how he would have done it.”

However, he’s also ready to give his all to the role. “I’m so excited for the challenge,” he declared.

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A Long Time Coming

The biopic has been in the pipeline for some time. In fact, Holland first discussed the project back in 2021, and it has been germinating since then.

“The script came in a week ago,” Holland told Associated Press at the time. “I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.”

He’s Not a Total Novice

While filmgoers are primarily familiar with Holland for the “Spider-Man” films and dramatic turns in such films as “Cherry” and “The Devil All the Time,” the role that brought him his first big break was actually one that required a hefty dollop of singing and dancing: “Billy Elliot the Musical.”

Holland starred as the titular character — a young boy with a blue-collar background who pursues his dream of becoming a ballet dancer.

Starring in the production in London’s West End required Holland to undergo intense training in ballet, tap and acrobatics, so he’s certainly not unsuited to portray Astaire.

However, he’s also admitted that he hadn’t kept up with that training after moving on from “Billy Elliot,” and has become a bit rusty in the dancing department.

“I think my biggest regret in my career so far is that when I finished [‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’], I quit dancing,” Holland recently told The Independent. “I just, you know, would dance at a club or something, but wouldn’t go and take class,” he added.



“And the thing I love most about my job is that you can book a film and learn all of these amazing skills from the best people in the business. And to be able to do that again and pick up dancing from square one and try to get back into it, I think it’s going to be so fulfilling,” Holland continued.

“I’ve been very nervous about the idea of making that film just because you know it’s s going to be a huge undertaking from a prep point of view, and it’s also a big risk. It’s a big movie,” he revealed.

Thankfully, his first rehearsal left him feeling like he was up for the challenge. “But after that rehearsal,” he said, “any fears I had or questions of ‘Should I be making this movie?’ completely left the room.”