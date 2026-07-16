Tom Holland Says Batman’s Real Superpower Is His Bank Account

Tom Holland has settled one of superhero fandom’s oldest debates with a surprisingly funny answer. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor was asked what Batman has over Spider-Man while attending the New York City premiere of “The Odyssey.” His response was quick, confident and left little room for debate.

Tom Holland Says Batman Only Wins in One Area

The question came from Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. Since Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man and his “The Odyssey” co-star Robert Pattinson plays Batman, it was the perfect setup for a classic Marvel versus DC comparison.

When asked what Batman has over Spider-Man, Tom Holland didn’t hesitate.

“I’d say ‘nothing,'” he replied. He then added the one exception. Batman has “more money than Spider-Man.”

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Tom Holland joked that was really the only advantage Bruce Wayne had over Peter Parker.

His answer highlighted one of the biggest differences between the two famous superheroes. Batman may have endless resources, but Spider-Man has actual superpowers.

Why Tom Holland Thinks Spider-Man Has the Edge

Batman has built his reputation through years of training, intelligence and an enormous fortune. Bruce Wayne uses his wealth to create advanced vehicles, gadgets and crime-fighting technology.

Spider-Man’s story is very different.

After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Peter Parker gained extraordinary abilities. He can cling to walls, sense danger before it happens and possesses superhuman strength and agility.

Of course, Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man has also benefited from some impressive technology. Tony Stark provided Peter Parker with advanced suits and gadgets during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even so, those inventions are only an added bonus. Spider-Man’s powers come naturally, while Batman depends on preparation and equipment.

That makes Tom Holland’s joke even more fitting. In his view, Batman’s greatest advantage isn’t a special ability at all. It’s simply his enormous bank account.

Two Heroes, But Zero Chance of a Showdown

Although fans have spent years comparing the two superheroes, they are unlikely to face each other on screen.

Spider-Man belongs to Marvel, while Batman is one of DC’s most iconic characters. That means Tom Holland and Pattinson can share the screen in “The Odyssey,” but not while wearing their famous superhero costumes.

The pair are currently promoting Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of “The Odyssey.” Their appearance together naturally sparked questions about their better-known comic book roles.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Tom Holland has played Spider-Man since making his Marvel debut in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.” He later headlined three solo films, including “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which famously reunited him with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Pattinson, meanwhile, first became Batman in 2022’s “The Batman.” He is expected to return for a sequel, although it is not currently projected to arrive until early 2028.

Tom Holland Has a Busy Month Ahead

For Tom Holland, the Batman question came during an exciting period in his career.

“The Odyssey” arrives in theaters on July 17. Just two weeks later, Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which is scheduled for release on July 31.

Whether fans agree with his opinion or not, Tom Holland made one thing clear with his answer. Batman may have incredible gadgets, famous vehicles and unlimited wealth. But in his eyes, Spider-Man still comes out on top.