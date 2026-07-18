Christopher Nolan is among the most acclaimed film directors in history, yet he refuses to use one particular modern convenience of 21st-century living.

In an interview with People for his role in the Nolan-directed feature “The Odyssey,” Matt Damon confirms that Nolan does not own a cell phone.

Christopher Nolan’s Wife Plays a Key Role

As one might expect, Nolan’s lack of a cellphone — and the fact that he also doesn’t use email — has made the process of getting in touch with actors about various projects somewhat convoluted.

When Nolan first reached out to him about taking on the role of Odysseus in “The Odyssey,” Damon received a message — not from Nolan, but from the director’s wife, Emma Thomas.

As Damon explained, Thomas “had texted me, ‘Are you around for a call today?’ Because Chris famously doesn’t have a phone.”

According to Damon, it’s left to Thomas, who “always gives you a heads-up if he’s going to call.”

Added the actor: “And then you get a phone call from a nondescript number, because he’s just picking up a line at Universal Studios.”

In fact, added Damon, even Nolan “doesn’t know what number it’s going to be.”

Matt Damon Remembers That Fateful Call

Once Nolan finally did get through to Damon, he pitched the actor his vision of “The Odyssey” — but not at first

“He called and we chatted for 10 or 15 minutes,” Damon recalled. “It was only six months after ‘Oppenheimer’ had gone through the Oscars and all of that.”

Damon felt they were just having a conversation, not realizing that Nolan was eyeing him for the role of Odysseus.

“So I just thought we were catching up, which we did,” Damon said. “And then he blurted out, ‘Yeah, I’m thinking of going back to work.’ And I went, ‘Wait, already?’”

He Has a Solid Reason for the No-Phone Rule

In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan discussed his aversion for cellphones — while also revealing that when he writes scripts, he does so on a computer that’s not connected to the internet.

“My kids would probably say I’m a complete Luddite,” he told THR at the time.

“I would actually resist that description,” Nolan added, and explained his decision to avoid cellphones is about productivity more than anything else.

“I think technology and what it can provide is amazing,” he shared. “My personal choice is about how involved I get. It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn’t be very useful for me.”

The Proof Is in the Box Office

While Nolan’s reluctance to use cellphones and avoidance of the internet may strike some as quirky, there’s no denying that it’s certainly been working for him.

That was clear after the premiere of “The Odyssey,” with The Hollywood Reporter predicting the film’s opening weekend would bring in $120 million at the box office.

That’s shaping up to contribute to the astounding run of success the director has experienced. All told, Nolan’s films have earned a combined $6 billion.