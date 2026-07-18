Everything to Know About Denzel Washington’s Four Children

Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta Washington, have built more than a lasting marriage. They have also raised four children who found their own places in Hollywood.

Denzel and Pauletta married in 1983 and share John David, Katia and twins Malcolm and Olivia. All four have pursued careers in entertainment, whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes.

Getty Denzel Washington attends a special screening.

Despite Denzel’s Academy Awards and decades of success, the actor considers his family his greatest accomplishment.

“When I think of what I’m proudest of, anything I’ve accomplished doesn’t even come to mind,” Denzel told Esquire in 2024. “It’s our children: They’re good people.”

Here is everything to know about Denzel and Pauletta’s four children.

John David Washington, 41

Getty John David Washington attended the red carpet.

John David, the couple’s eldest child, was born on July 28, 1984.

He played football at Morehouse College before pursuing the sport professionally. John David signed with the St. Louis Rams and later played for the Rhein Fire and California Redwoods.

Although he appeared in “Malcolm X” as a child, John David initially used football to avoid comparisons to his famous father.

After leaving the sport, he established himself as an actor with roles in “Ballers,” “Tenet,” “Malcolm & Marie” and “Amsterdam.” His performance in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

John David also starred in the Broadway revival and film adaptation of “The Piano Lesson.”

Katia Washington, 39

Getty Katia Washington attended the event.

Denzel and Pauletta welcomed their second child, Katia, on Nov. 27, 1986.

Katia graduated from Yale University in 2010 before building a career behind the camera. She has worked as a producer on films including “Fences,” “Malcolm & Marie,” “Breaking” and “Sharp Stick.”

Unlike her father and several of her siblings, Katia keeps her personal life largely outside the public eye.

Her work has still allowed her to collaborate with her family. Katia served as an executive producer on “The Piano Lesson,” which starred John David and was directed by Malcolm.

Malcolm Washington, 35

Getty Malcolm Washington attended the event.

Malcolm and his twin sister, Olivia, were born on April 10, 1991.

Malcolm played basketball in high school and at the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied film. After graduating, he began working as a director and producer. He also worked as Spike Lee’s assistant on the television adaptation of “She’s Gotta Have It.”

Malcolm made his feature directorial debut with “The Piano Lesson,” an adaptation of August Wilson’s play. The movie became a Washington family production, with Denzel serving as a producer, Katia working as an executive producer and John David starring as Boy Willie.

“I’m happy that people will get a chance to see what a filmmaker Malcolm is,” Denzel told PEOPLE at the movie’s 2024 Toronto International Film Festival premiere.

Olivia Washington, 35

Getty Olivia Washington attended the event.

Olivia studied drama at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts before pursuing acting professionally.

She has appeared in television series including “Empire,” “Mr. Robot” and “I’m a Virgo.” Her film credits include “The Butler,” “The Little Things,” “A Holiday in Harlem” and “Breaking.”