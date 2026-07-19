Erin Napier Hair Transformation: Rare Long Hair Photos & the Celebrity Who Inspired Her Short Cut

Most fans associate HGTV star Erin Napier with her chic short hairstyle, but she’s wearing her hair a bit longer lately. Check out Napier’s long hair in throwback photos and discover why she decided to cut it all off.

Erin Napier Long Hair Photos Show a Different Look for the HGTV Star

Fans love Napier’s signature short hairstyle, which perfectly suits the “Home Town” star, but those hoping to see her with longer locks are in luck.

In February 2017, Napier took to Instagram to share a high school pic of her wearing a cap and gown with long straight hair.

“My high school graduation and tonight at my big brother’s 40th birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “Our little family, the original 4. Happy birthday, Bub. ❤️🎉 (ps — see why I think mama might actually be Princess Di?).”

In August 2021, she took to Instagram with throwback photos of her in a band, rocking not only a guitar, but chest length hair too!

“Something you didn’t know: In high school, I had a band called Sunday’s Maria (an homage to Maria from all those @countingcrows songs) and we played a lot of Blind Melon and Alanis Morrissette and Ani DiFranco and Barenaked Ladies cover songs,” she shared in the caption.

The HGTV star added, “I played at coffee shops and made my gas money. I had a hula girl on the dashboard of my Mitsubishi Eclipse and a ‘Joe Patti for President 🐠’ sticker on the bumper. #themoreyouknow.”

In the past, she also documented some of her hairstyles on the Laurel Mercantile blog, including a July 2011 entry where she sported a long wavy bob. “I liked it today for the first time since I’ve been growing it out and I’m gonna document it here so I don’t lose faith while I’m going through this awkward length phase,” she wrote.

An August 2011 entry showed a bit more growth and a warning to her future self: “Should you choose to cut it, say goodbye to that fun moment when it gets tucked into your shirt when you’re dressing and you can flip it out of your collar.”

In April 2012, Napier shared on her blog, “last day for long hairs,” followed by another post with a new short cut.

“I started growing my hair out in August 2010 after watching ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ and feeling so envious of their long, wavy hair,” she wrote at the time. “It was nearly as long as it was in high school when I woke up this morning, but for a month or so now I’ve not been feeling like myself with it. I felt too thrown away — never fixing it, always wearing a ponytail. So I got back to the old me and I feel like a new person.”

The HGTV star showed off an even shorter hairstyle in a July 2012 post. “I like it. A lot,” she wrote.

Erin Napier’s Short Hair Was Inspired by Drew Barrymore — Now She’s Growing It Out Again

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During a December 2021 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Napier’s husband Ben noted, “This is Erin’s dream come true.”

“You were seriously my all-time favorite in high school,” she told Barrymore. “I cut my hair off to look like you … This is the grow-out from my Drew Barrymore cut freshman year of college.”

Napier thanked Barrymore in an Instagram post after her appearance on the show. “Today I met my childhood hero in person and hugged her neck and thanked her for the inspiration for this short haircut of mine that made @scotsman.co [Ben Napier] notice me on our college campus and ask me out on this day, 17 years ago. So, thanks @drewbarrymore for our love story. 😄 WHAT A DAY.”

In 2026, Napier is growing out her hair again. In a July 4 Instagram post teasing a new sunglasses collaboration, the HGTV star showed off longer hair.

Fans commented, “Erin, your hair looks really cute a little longer … but you are a cutie either way!” and “Loving Erin’s hair length 😍.”

When Ben and Erin Napier officially announced their sunglasses collection release, fans left positive comments about the HGTV star’s hair.

“I love the new hair Erin — it looks great on you and it’s a nice change!” one fan gushed.



