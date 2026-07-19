HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Details ‘Game-Changing’ New Business Venture: SEE

Who says life is all work and no play?

HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod shared an Instagram update with insight into a new business venture she and husband Mike Jackson have taken on. And because business and pleasure have proven successful for the “Married to Real Estate” star, Sherrod also highlighted the perks to being your own boss — including days spent wearing your favorite bikini.

In Sherrod’s Instagram post, the real estate and design mogul explained how she and Jackson will be sourcing materials for their design company, Indigo Road Design, from regions in East Asia. The HGTV couple, who did some window shopping during a recent trip to China and Vietnam, explained that choosing to buy materials from Asia was an easy decision to make, considering quality and lower buying price.

“Travel…. That’s it, one word is a full sentence. Just travel. This sourcing trip to Vietnam and China has been a game changer. It is allowing me to open up a world of new possibilities for our design clients and projects,” Sherrod captioned her post. “All in one material suppliers, goods at a fraction of the Us cost (some even with consideration of tariffs are better materials and still more cost effective.) Let’s go!”

While looking at materials for future clients, Sherrod made sure to also schedule leisure time to enjoy the scenery. During an afternoon of fun, she posed in a black bikini — and let’s just say Sherrod knows her angles!

Egypt Sherrod Looks Flawless During Trip to Asia

In the post’s comments, fans were quick to praise Sherrod for her stunning bikini body — and just as quick to compliment her and Jackson’s eye for design.

“Stunning 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented.

“I love this! Bring it home!” wrote another of the design materials.

“Ohhh that’s stunning!” a third said.

While enjoying the trip of a lifetime, Sherrod also shared what a culture shock it was traveling through Asia. She emphasized in a separate Instagram post what she felt sets Asia apart from other regions of the world.

“I’m excited to explore what relationships can be built here. But one thing is for sure… there is a whole other type of life and vibration out here for us to tap into,” Sherrod said.

Egypt Sherrod Talks About Her Home and Design Mission

While Sherrod and Jackson wait for an HGTV return, the couple continues working with clients through their full-scale real estate and design empire, Indigo Road Realty and Indgo Road Design.

Sherrod and Jackson opened their design and real estate business in 2024. Sherrod also debuted her signature décor line in 2023, which showcases home furnishings created with her distinctive design style in mind.

The inspiration behind Sherrod’s collection and reason for building a design and real estate empire was highlighted in a quote from the HGTV star on the Indigo Road website.

“I believe that design doesn’t have to sacrifice functionality or sustainability—it’s not only possible, but essential to have both,” Sherrod shared. “It’s my mission to prove that luxury, comfort, and sustainable design can coexist.”

Designs from Indigo Road feature earthy, natural elements. The collection includes wallpaper, furniture, curtains, bed & bath, and decor.