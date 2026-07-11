HGTV Star Erin Napier’s Hair Transformation Wows Fans

Erin Napier has fans falling for her long hair transformation. The HGTV star typically rocks a short hairstyle, but she seems to be wearing it longer these days. Check out her new look.

Erin Napier’s Fans Love Her Longer Hair Look

Napier’s fans started to notice that she was going a little longer with her hairstyle. “Are you letting your hair grow out, just curious,” one person asked in the comments of the HGTV star’s June Instagram post.

In a July 4 Instagram post teasing a new sunglasses collaboration, Napier’s longer hair was on full display.

Fans raved, “Erin, your hair looks really cute a little longer … but you are a cutie either way!” and “Loving Erin’s hair length 😍.”

When Ben and Erin Napier officially announced the sunglasses collection release, there was an overwhelming amount of positive comments about the HGTV star’s new look.

“I like your sunnies too but your hair! It looks so good like this!” one fan wrote.

Others noted, “Your hair looks goooood! 😉” and “Those are gorgeous!!! And I love your hair!😉❤️.”

“This is amazing, and SO loving this hair look on you!! And also loved the short hair so basically am jealous that you can rock any hairstyle you want!!!” another fan shared.

The compliments poured in, including, “Erin, your hair is adorable like that,” “Your hair looks amazing! Love it,” “Love the sunnies and the longer hair,” and “Your longer hair style is super cute.”

“1. These are soooo good! 2. I see you with that hair Erin, okay girl,” one fan commented. “You’re beautiful and your hair versatility is next level! You can pull off so much! 😍”

“I love the new hair Erin — it looks great on you and it’s a nice change!” another fan gushed.

Napier’s Hair Hasn’t Been This Long in Years

On February 1, Napier took to Instagram to share highlights from the previous month. “January flew by as we had the month off from filming and I got to be a stay at home teacher mom!” she wrote in the caption.

The HGTV star continued, “My hair got longer, Mae loves music lessons and stick on earrings and drawing pictures, I picked up oil pastels and they took me to the beach, Helen turned 8 and memorized a John Updike poem, did a book report on the Wizard of Oz, started running track and drew what the music of the week felt like.”

“Ben built a million fires, we checked a million books out at the library and read *some* of them. *not pictured from January: fever and snot and ear infection 😄* Is spring coming now? Maybe?” she added.

Napier included photos of Ben and their daughters Mae and Helen, as well as a mirror selfie photo with the text “Longest my hair has been since 2010.”

She also shared images of her artwork and her children’s artistic talents.

One fan commented, “Love absolutely everything!! But girl, you are rocking that longer hair!! Keep going!!😍😍😍.”