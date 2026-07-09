Erin Napier Shows Off Unique Engagement Ring, Shares Heartwarming Story Behind Ben’s Sacrifice

Erin Napier is sharing the touching story behind her beautiful engagement ring after finding the receipt her husband, Ben Napier, saved for years. The HGTV star said she was moved to see how much he sacrificed to buy the ring during a time when money was tight.

Erin Napier Reflects on Ben’s Sacrifice Behind Her Engagement Ring

On July 8, Erin took to Instagram to share a photo of the receipt for her engagement ring.

“It rained for two months, and so our basement flooded. Ben keeps a shoebox of things that were special to him as a boy down there,” she explained in the caption. “Inside it are photos from high school, school and sports awards, colorful notes from girls who were cheering for him at the game, and this.”

Erin continued, “He had it all spread out on the stairs drying, and I felt a lump in my throat seeing the dollar amount for what he sacrificed and worked so hard to give me when he could barely afford gas for his truck senior year at Ole Miss.”

“I didn’t expect it at all and would’ve married him with a dandelion tied around my finger,” she added.

The HGTV star also included a photo of the beautiful ring on her finger.

In a People video posted on YouTube on March 19, 2025, Ben and Erin talked about their love story, including his romantic proposal. “He couldn’t afford a ring and he had been saving for the entire two years we knew each other,” she explained. “I love my ring.”

Fans Share Sweet Messages for Ben & Erin Napier

Play

Fans flooded the comments section with sweet words about the couple and the special story behind the engagement ring.

“So pretty! He put real thought into choosing your ring 💕,” one fan gushed.

Another fan shared their personal story. “My dad proposed to my mom with a ring from a 25 cent machine from Walmart. They were married a decade before he could afford a real ring,” they wrote. “My sweet husband borrowed money from his dad to buy my ring. I love the stories of how men pick out the ring. It’s one of the best parts of a couple’s love story.”

“Beautiful! I think it is very special when a man saves and sacrifices their needs/wants in order to buy a beautiful ring! This honestly plays out in many ways throughout marriage,” one fan noted.

Others wrote, “One of a thousand+ reasons why you know he was the one for you,” “Wow! Such a gentleman and that ring is so unique and lovely,” and “So beautiful and a lovely story behind it!”

“The ring is as beautiful as all of the stories you share about your love,” one fan commented. “It is a true blessing to have a reciprocally giving relationship! 🥰”

One eagle-eyed fan pointed out, “Did you notice when he filled it out his last name was ‘Ben’ and first name ‘Napier’?”

Erin responded, “omg! He was nervous!!!”

