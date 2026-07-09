How Many Episodes Will ‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Have?

Project Runway” season 22 is just around the corner. Fans can expect plenty of new, star-studded episodes to watch throughout the summer. PEOPLE reported that the Peabody Award-winning reality competition will air 10 episodes in season 22, matching the previous season’s episode count.

The new season of “Project Runway” premieres on Freeform on Thursday, July 9, with a special two-episode event, according to Hulu. The season 22 premiere streams on Hulu and Disney+ on Friday, July 10. Afterward, new episodes will premiere weekly at 9:30 p.m. ET on Freeform. New episodes will stream the next day.

Who Appears in ‘Project Runway’ Season 22?

Disney

While the episode count remains the same for season 22, “Project Runway” features a mix of new and familiar faces. Original host Heidi Klum returns to serve as the show’s host and head judge. Though she departed after season 16 to host “Making the Cut,” Klum returned to host “Project Runway” in season 21.

Fashion editor Nina Garcia also returns alongside celebrity stylist Law Roach. In addition, former contestant Christian Siriano returns for another season to mentor the designers before each runway show.

As usual, the series features a star-studded list of guest judges this season. Most notably, Tyra Banks will return to judge the new season, having first appeared in season 21. “In late 2025, the runway called,” Banks wrote on Instagram. “I answered. But in a totally different way.”

Along with Banks, season 22 welcomes celebrity judges Ciara, Nina Dobrev, Kiernan Shipka, and Ice Spice.

Who’s Competing On ‘Project Runway’ This Season?

Disney Dani Bennett, Robby Crone, Plane Jane, Joseph McRae (left to right)

Last season, the judges awarded the winner $200,000, as well as an industry mentorship, a spread in Elle magazine, and PR representation. For season 22, the series features a staggering 22 fashion designers competing for the grand prize.

To commemorate its 22nd season, “Project Runway” assembled the largest cast of competitors in the show’s history. “We thought it’s 22 seasons why not start with 22 designers?” Klum said on “Good Morning America.”

The season 22 cast includes newcomers and returning designer Joseph McRae, who first competed in season 21 and finished ninth place. Remaining competitors include:

Aaron Potts

Andrea Moore

Andriy Volkov

Anna Molinari

Bao Tranchi

Bi Pham

Bryan Barrientos

Chloe Magleby

Dani Bennett

Elizabeth Shevelev

Jeffrey Kelly Abess

Jennifer Daniels

Jude Mikulencak

Omolara “LRÉ the Artist” Odupita

Naheim Muhammad

Octavius Terry

Plane Jane

R’bonney Nola Gabriel

Robert Crone

Varvara “Bobby” Diakonenkova

Yang Yang Xu

The series will also welcome several “Dancing with the Stars” cast members as guests. These include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Julianne Hough. Guests also include “Get Real” stars Charity Lawson, Sarah Jane Nader, and Ekin-Su.

With returning judges, celebrity guest stars, and a record-breaking list of competitors, “Project Runway” has so much packed into just 10 episodes. Fans looking to catch up on the series can stream past episodes of “Project Runway” on Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock. They can also catch seasons of Tim Gunn’s spin-off series, “Project Runway Jr.”