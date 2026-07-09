Meet the New Characters Coming to ‘General Hospital’ in July

July is bringing some new characters and new faces to “General Hospital”. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest the “General Hospital” writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten talked about the new characters joining the show in July.

And they gave updates on some characters that are being recast. Here’s a rundown of those new faces you’ll be seeing in Port Charles soon:

Tristan Roberts

If the “Roberts” name seems familiar, that’s intentional. It’s a nod to “General Hospital” legend Tristan Rogers, who played Robert Scorpio. Dean Geyer plays Dr. Tristan Roberts, an Australian doctor whose name and heritage is an homage to late GH legend Tristan Rogers, who played Robert Scorpio.

Writers Korte and Van Etten said that “Tristan is an accomplished surgeon, witty and unflappable. He arrives in town seeking a fresh start with a new job at the hospital.”

Since we know Isaiah Gannon is unable to perform surgery because of his injuries, it’s possible that the new Dr. Roberts will take over some of Gannon’s work at General Hospital.

“General Hospital” is Dean Geyer’s first U.S. soap role. But he has appeared in several Hallmark movies and an Australian soap in the past. He recently posted on Instagram about the birth of his adorable daughter, Sage.

Hudson

Now that Sidwell is behind bars, a new shady powerful businessman is coming to Port Charles. Hudson is “A mysterious stranger who is hot on the trail of a certain Port Charles resident, and nothing and no one will stop him from getting what he wants.”

Hudson is played by Troy Lennon Appel, who posted on his Instagram recently about joining the show:

Scout Cain

Scout Cain is a familiar character to “General Hospital” viewers. The daughter of Drew Cain and the late Sam McCall, Scout has been through a lot of ups and downs in the last year. Cossette Abinante has played Scout, but now the role is being recast.

Scout is being aged up a few years to fit her storyline and she will be played by Kayden Brenna Tokarski. Kayden has a long list of film and TV credits and she’s an avid mental health advocate. She’ll fit right in with the “General Hospital” cast, many of whom also advocate for mental health causes. The next generation on GH is growing up fast.

Serena Baldwin

Longtime fans of “General Hospital” will recognize Serena Baldwin. The character was born in 1993. She’s the biological daughter of Scott Baldwin and Dominque Stanton. But Lucy Coe acted as a surrogate for the couple and gave birth to Serena. The character was written out in 2017.

However, the chaos at Deception caused by Sidwell is causing big problems for Lucy Coe. Serena comes home to help Lucy sort it all out and get her business back.

She also may have personal reasons for coming back that will be revealed in time. Look for some fireworks to erupt between Lucy, Serena, and Tracy over Deception. Kelly Kruger, previously of “The Young And The Restless”, plays Serena Baldwin.

A New Lawyer At Miller & Davis

There will also be a new lawyer, not yet named, who will be hired at Miller & Davis to replace Marco. Marco’s death was a bitter loss, but Alexis and Diane still need help with their law practice. They will hire a new attorney to take Marco’s place.