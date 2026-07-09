Craig Conover Confirms He Spent Fourth of July Weekend at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor

Craig Conover has confirmed he spent part of Fourth of July weekend at one of the most iconic homes in the Bravoverse.

The “Southern Charm” star answered fan questions in the comments section of a recent social media post, where he revealed he celebrated the holiday with Dorinda Medley at her legendary Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires while also sharing new details about his time in western Massachusetts.

His comments come as “Southern Charm” is currently filming its next season, with Conover balancing Bravo cameras alongside another project that has sparked plenty of speculation.

Craig Conover Shares Details About His Holiday Weekend

One fan asked Conover if he had visited Medley at Blue Stone Manor during his stay in Massachusetts.

He confirmed that he had, writing:

“Yes it’s such a beautiful home too. I spent part of Fourth of July weekend with her and her friends 🫶”

Blue Stone Manor has become one of Bravo’s most recognizable locations over the years, serving as the backdrop for Medley’s annual holiday gatherings and countless memorable moments on “The Real Housewives of New York City.” The famous home also played host during Season 2 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which was filmed during Covid-19 and, thus, was the perfect location for the cast to film.

The visit also comes as Conover has been spending an extended period in Massachusetts, prompting fans to wonder what brought him to the area.

Craig Reveals He’s Been Filming in Massachusetts

After another fan asked where he had been staying, Conover shared additional details about his recent weeks in the Berkshires.

“I’ve been filming in Lee. It’s been an absolute blast and an incredible experience so far. I can’t wait for yall to see it.”

He continued: “They rented me a townhouse for the duration of filming so I’ve had a great time getting to know the area.”

In recent weeks, multiple fan sightings have placed Conover throughout western Massachusetts, with Bravo fan accounts reporting that he had been spotted filming around the region. Rumors have circulated online that he may be working on a movie, though Conover has not identified the project and no official announcement has been made.

Earlier this month, Bravo & Cocktails also shared a fan submission claiming Conover had been seen working out at a local gym in Lenox while spending time in the area. Another tip submitted to the account alleged he had been spotted filming near a lake, though those reports remain unconfirmed.

While Conover has been busy in Massachusetts, production is also underway on the next season of “Southern Charm.” The Bravo series is currently filming, meaning viewers can likely expect his summer adventures, including time away from Charleston, to unfold in some capacity when the new season premieres.

Whether his Massachusetts project eventually turns out to be the movie fans have been speculating about or something entirely different, Conover has made one thing clear: his time in the Berkshires has included both work and a memorable Fourth of July stop at Dorinda Medley’s famous Blue Stone Manor.