Netflix Crime Thriller with 100M Views Unveils Explosive Trailer for Long-Awaited Return

First debuting on Netflix back in March 2024, Guy Ritchie’s high-octane British crime thriller “The Gentleman” proved to be a monster hit.

The first season quickly became a worldwide sensation, landing in Netflix’s global top 10 in more than 90 countries — and securing the No. 1 spot in 75 of them.

Since its premiere, “The Gentlemen” has generated a jaw-dropping 100 million views.

‘The Gentlemen’ is Making a Long-Awaited Return to Netflix

In the first season, viewers met Eddie Horniman, a.k.a. the Duke of Halstead (Theo James of “The White Lotus”), a former military operative who became the reluctant heir to his aristocratic family’s expansive estate — and the lucrative marijuana empire that had been secretly operating out of it.

“Now, after joining forces with Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) and her luxuriously incarcerated father, Bobby (Ray Winstone), Eddie is discovering that being a power player in the criminal underworld fits him like an immaculately tailored suit,” notes the synopsis for the second season.

“It’s been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby’s criminal empire overseas,” the synopsis continues. “As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well…”

Meanwhile, a new trailer has dropped that indicates the second season promises to be more action-packed and combustible than the first.

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Some New Cast Members Are Joining the Fray

In addition to James, Scoledario and Winstone, returning cast members include Joely Richardson and Vinnie Jones reprising their roles.

Previously announced cast include Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone, Sergio Castellitto, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, real-life British professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr,, TV host, broadcaster and entrepreneur Maya Jama, and “Downton Abbey” fan favorite Hugh Bonneville.

Season 2 of ‘The Gentlemen’ Heads to Italy

Netflix Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass and Theo James as Eddie Horniman in ‘The Gentlemen.’

The upcoming season will give viewers a first glimpse of the world-renowned Lake Maggiore, where part of the new season will be set.

“I think Eddie is extremely aspirational,” executive producer and co-writer Matthew Read tells Tudum. “He wants more.”

The “more” that Eddie wants will see him and Susie expand their operation out from a buried cannabis farm underneath the Halstead estate to the lakeside villas of Italy, where this underworld power duo will be gaining a foothold.

“They’re operating in Italy under the radar,” says Read, while pointing out that an operation of their size can’t possibly go unnoticed.

A New Threat Emerges

Sergio Castellitto as Marco Moretti in ‘The Gentlemen.’

Their expansion into Italy brings Eddie and Susie into the orbit of Marco Moretti (Sergio Castellitto), a powerful Italian crime boss described by Read as “extremely ruthless and elegant.”

Also posing an unexpected threat is the mercurial fixer they’ve enlisted, Cico Maldini (Michele Morrone). “[Cico] is the man they’re entrusting to help them navigate their criminal enterprise in Italy, but he’s not a man to be trusted,” says Read.

Eddie Navigates Two Very Different Worlds

While Eddie’s influence in the criminal underworld grows, so too does his profile within the legitimate establishment world of the British aristocracy. As a result, all of his alliances, within both of these mileus, will be put to the test.

“The risk is, does he want too much?” asks Read. “Will he lose his soul in his quest to ascend?”

Through it all, the beating heart of the series remains the complex and intriguing bond between Eddie and Susie. “There is great connection between them,” Read says. “In order to deepen that connection, we threw a lot of obstacles at them, and yet their affection and connection always comes through that.”

When Will Season 2 of ‘The Gentlemen’ Premiere?

The second season of “The Gentlemen will arrive on Thursday, September 3 on Netflix.

