Where to Watch ‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Premiere Episode

If you’re getting ready for the Season 22 premiere of “Project Runway” on Freeform tonight but you want to know exactly how to watch it, then you’re in the right place. We have all the details on how to watch the premiere episode of “Project Runway” 2026, which will feature 22 new designers. Get the “Project Runway” Season 22 premiere details below.

How to Watch the ‘Project Runway’ Premiere

We finally have the Season 22 premiere of “Project Runway” tonight on Freeform. The July 9 premiere will take place at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

We will get new episodes of “Project Runway” 2026 each Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET. All new episodes will then be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Season 22 Premiere Synopsis

As we get ready for the new season to kick off tonight, here is the synopsis for the Season 22 premiere episode:

“Heidi Klum returns to host twenty-two designers as they battle to win the big prize; a twist raises the stakes as the designers fight to secure a spot in the competition by presenting the judges with a signature look.”

‘Project Runway’ 2026 Host, Judges, & Cast

For this new season, we will have 22 new designers competing to be named the winner of “Project Runway” Season 22.

For “Project Runway” 2026, all of the Season 21 judges — Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach — will be back. Heidi, of course, will be serving as host for the new season. Christian Siriano will return as a mentor for these new designers.

ABC announced that supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks will be joining Season 22 as a recurring judge. Other guest judges for this new season include Ciara, Niecy Nash, Nina Dobrev, and Winnie Harlow.

We are going to have some special cameos throughout the season, which include Becca Bloom, Hannah Berner, Molly Rogers (costume designer on “The Devil Wears Prada 2“), Nara Smith, Nicky Campbell, and Paige DeSorbo.

Season 22 Cameos

Get ready for some special appearances throughout Season 22. To start, worlds will collide between “Dancing With the Stars” and “Project Runway.”

For this special episode, we will see pro dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, and Britt Stewart walking the runway, along with co-host Julianne Hough.

We will also have some other special guests serving as models this season. Those include stars from Hulu’s “Get Real” universe, Charity Lawson (“The Bachelorette”), Sarah Jane Nader (“Love The Nader”), Ekin-Su (“Vanderpump Villa”), and “Project Runway” Season 21 winner Veejay Floresca.

What Does the Season 22 Winner Get?

These 22 designers are hoping to make it to the finale and be named the winner of “Project Runway” Season 22. We have a long journey before we get to that point.

However, what does the designer get if they make it all that way and win? The winner’s prize does vary from season to season, but for Season 21, the winner got a cash prize of $200,000. In addition, they received a year-long mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and a spread in Elle magazine.

“Project Runway” Season 22 premieres tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. All new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Will you be watching?