‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Spoilers: Everything We Know So Far

The day has finally arrived, as the “Project Runway” Season 22 premiere kicks off tonight on Freeform. For this new season, we have 22 of the fashion world’s most ambitious designers competing for the title, as “Project Runway” 2026 promises to be the biggest season yet. We have everything you need to know about Season 22 below in our “Project Runway” spoilers.

What Time Is the ‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Premiere?

The reality TV design competition is back for another season tonight. The show announced it would be back for Season 22 on Freeform.

For this new season, “Project Runway” will premiere on Thursday, July 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will air every Thursday on Freeform and then be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Designers

For this new season, we have the biggest cast yet. To celebrate Season 22, we will see 22 designers competing to be named the winner of “Project Runway” 2026. Here are the designers competing this season:

Aaron Potts

Andrea Moore Beaulieu

Andriy Volkov

Anna Molinari

Bao Tranchi

Bi Pham

Bryan Barrientos

Chloe Magleby

Dani Bennett

Elizabeth Shevelev

Jeffrey Kelly Abess

Jennifer Daniels

Joseph McRae

Jude Mikulencak

Naheim Muhammad

Octavius Terry

Omolara “LRÉ the Artist” Odupita

Plane Jane

R’Bonney Nola

Robert Crone

Varvara “Bobby” Diakonenkova

Yangyang Xu

Host & Judges for Season 22

Yes, we are going to see some new faces in the design room. However, we are going to see some familiar faces back on the runway.

For “Project Runway” Season 22, all of the Season 21 judges — Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach — will be back. Heidi, of course, will be serving as host for the new season. We will also see the return of Christian Siriano. He will once again serve as a mentor to these new designers.

ABC announced that supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks will be joining Season 22 as a recurring judge. In addition, guest judges lined up for the new season include:

Ciara

Fausto Puglisi

Ice Spice

Iman

Kiernan Shipka

Niecy Nash

Nina Dobrev

Sergio Hudson

Willy Chavarria

Winnie Harlow

We are going to have some special cameos throughout the season, which include Becca Bloom, Hannah Berner, Molly Rogers (costume designer on “The Devil Wears Prada 2“), Nara Smith, Nicky Campbell, and Paige DeSorbo.

Other Season 22 Cameos

We will have some other special appearances during “Project Ruwnay” Season 22. Worlds will collide as the “Dancing With the Stars” cast will be hitting the runway.

For this special episode, we will see pro dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, and Britt Stewart walking the runway, along with co-host Julianne Hough.

We will also have some other special guests serving as models this season. Those include stars from Hulu’s “Get Real” universe, Charity Lawson (“The Bachelorette”), Sarah Jane Nader (“Love The Nader”), Ekin-Su (“Vanderpump Villa”), and “Project Runway” Season 21 winner Veejay Floresca.

“Project Runway” Season 22 premieres on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.