Bunnie XO Confirmed She’s Crushing On a ‘Pretty West Coast Boy’ Amid Dating Rumors

Weeks after Jelly Roll filed for divorce to end his 10-year-marriage to Bunnie XO, she’s become engulfed in dating rumors.

TMZ obtained video of the 46-year-old podcaster hanging out in the VIP section of her ex’s Nashville bar on the Fourth of July.

The outlet claimed she was “passionately making out” with “Calabasas Confidential” star Dylan Wolf, 24. She was also spotted with Wolf the following day.

She’s Hinted at Crushing On a ‘West Coast Boy’ Who’s Pretty to Look At’

On the July 3 edition of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast Bunnie dropped some clues about this rumored new romance that fans may have missed at the time.

While discussing her previous remarks about guys sliding into her DMs after news of her divorce, she revealed that had “lit a fire under everybody’s [behinds] to go into those DMs.”

One of those DMs, she added, attracted her attention. “I might have somebody that I think is cute,” she teased. “A new one. He’s pretty to look at, so I don’t know. And he’s West Coast. Love, love, love me a West Coast boy. He wants to come out here and see me, but I don’t know.”

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Is Dylan Wolf Her West Coast Boy?

Netflix Dylan Wolf in a promotional pic from ‘Calabasas Confidential.’

The day after that podcast dropped, she was spotted canoodling with Wolf in JR’s Goodnight Nashville Bar.

While she never mentioned him by name during her podcast, he certainly fits the criteria she discussed: Wolf hails from California and viewers of his Netflix reality show would agree that he’s indeed “pretty to look at.”

Back to School for Bunnie

On July 3, the same day that particular “Dumb Blonde” episode dropped Bunnie also revealed her next big move after her split from Jelly Roll.

Sharing a post her Instagram Stories , Bunnie revealed that she’d been accepted into Arizona State University.

“Dr. Xo, loading?” she wrote in a message superimposed atop a screenshot of her acceptance letter from the school, as reported by Parade.

Bunnie Confirmed That Jelly Roll Has Also Started Dating

While Bunnie has apparently taken a deep dive back into the dating pool, she’s also revealed that her ex-husband is following suit.

In a previous “Dumb Blonde” podcast, she confirmed that Jelly Roll is already dating after their split.

“Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has — and we’re happy for him,” she told fans. “And I’m excited to discover myself single.”

According to Bunnie, her ex’s 200-lb weight loss has given him a newfound sense of confidence, and she insisted she was thrilled that he’d be taking that with him on his new dating journey.

“Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season,” she said. “He looks so good. He is healthier than he’s ever been.”



Added Bunnie: “He’s even started dating, which is great. I love that. So, his DMs are open.”

Fans of the Couple Were Blindsided by the Split

Fans of the country star and his vivacious wife were shocked to learn of their split last month. Even more surprising was that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce in May, and they’d managed to keep their breakup a secret for a full month.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, the reason that the singer gave for the divorce was irreconcilable differences.







