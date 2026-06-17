Julianne Hough Gushes Over Her DWTS Co-Host, Alfonso Ribeiro, ‘Couldn’t Imagine a Better Partner, Friend, and Brother’

As “Dancing With the Stars” fans eagerly anticipate season 35, the cast and crew have this year’s Emmy Awards on their minds. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are hoping to bring home the high honors for their hosting abilities.

Right now, the pair hopes to secure enough votes to bring home the Emmy. But at the end of the day, they’re truly grateful for the friendship and hilarious banter they’ve established over the years.

On social media, Julianne Hough gushed over her DWTS co-host, much to fans’ delight.

Julianne Hough & Alfonso Ribeiro Established a Strong Onscreen Partnership

Emmys season is well underway, and the “Dancing With the Stars” cast is hoping to secure several wins this year. Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough would love nothing more than to win “Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.”

While many fans agree the duo deserves to win, Julianne Hough simply feels grateful for such a great onscreen partner.

“As far as hosting goes, I couldn’t imagine a better partner, friend, and brother to be alongside than @therealalfonsoribeiro,” Julianne shared on her Instagram stories. “We are DWTS’ biggest fans and absolutely hold the sacredness of this wild and playful show so close to our hearts. Can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store this coming season!”

After winning “Dancing With the Stars” season 19, Alfonso Ribeiro became incredibly close to the pro dancers and other cast members. Fans were delighted when he began hosting the show in season 31. Julianne Hough joined him a season later, and the rest is history. Viewers love seeing their onscreen banter as well as their hilarious behind-the-scenes antics.

On his own Instagram page, Alfonso Ribeiro gave fans a special shoutout. Without loyal viewers, the show wouldn’t be possible.

In the comments, fans wished the pair luck. One even noted they were the “best hosts ever.”

Both Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough have Mirrorball trophies of their own, but they’ve truly shone since taking on the hosting roles.

Derek Hough Acknowledges the Dynamic Duo

After “Dancing With the Stars” season 34 concluded, Derek Hough had kind words for the entire cast, including his younger sister and her co-host. Though viewers tune in to see the celebrities compete, the hosts truly keep the audience engaged and the show moving along.

“Julianne and Alfonso, you two are simply the best hosts anyone could ask for,” the head judge shared on Instagram. “As champions who’ve lived this show inside and out, you bring so much joy, light, and encouragement on screen, but even more importantly, you give endless love and support and love behind the scenes. Your care for everyone involved truly shines through. Congratulations on another amazing season. Love you both, and thank you for being the heart of this journey.”

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will be back in the ballroom when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begins this September. “The Next Pro” premieres on ABC on Monday, July 13.