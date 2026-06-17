Leah Remini Honors Her Daughter Sofia’s Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Actress Leah Remini is proudly celebrating her daughter’s birthday. Sofia Bella Pagan turned 22 on June 16, 2026, while her mother turned 56 on June 15. Although the “King of Queens” star is divorced from Sofia’s father, Angelo Pagan, she had no problem sharing photos from their time together as a family.

In a new social media update, Leah Remini shared several never-before-seen photos to commemorate Sofia’s birthday. Fans loved seeing the rare glimpse into their private lives, as well as reading the kind words Remini shared about her daughter.

Actress Leah Remini Praises Her Daughter’s Fearlessness

Sofia Pagan is an adult now, but she will always be Leah Remini’s little girl.

“My Bella, Wishing you a very happy birthday here on my page in addition to how I celebrate you privately,” the 56-year-old shared, attaching many sweet photos of Sofia as a child. “But wanted you know publicly as well: Yes, I love my daughter more than anything I could have ever imagined love to be. But your dad and I are also constantly in awe of you.”

“You have a fearlessness that still surprises us. While Daddy and I may have a minor heart attack every time you find a cheap flight, book it, and later tell us you stayed in questionable places, you’ve always lived life on your own terms,” Leah Remini continued, adding more of her favorite qualities about her daughter. She noted Sofia’s resilience and desire to explore. The actress shared that Sofia has traveled more than most people she knows.

More importantly, the sitcom star highlighted Sofia’s kindness and character. She applauded her daughter for helping friends and need and rescuing animals.

“And you are genuinely one of the kindest people I know. Your sass drives us crazy sometimes, but we know that it is a valuable quality you will need for protection,” the actress continued.

“What I love most is that your beauty has never been the most interesting thing about you,” she concluded the post. “Your heart, your loyalty, your curiosity, your courage, talent and your sense of humor shine even brighter. I hope you feel celebrated today for exactly who you are. Happy birthday, Bella. We love you more than words can ever express. Mommy ❤️”

The Public Wishes Sofia Pagan a Wonderful Birthday

Leah Remini’s fans, friends, and family flooded the comments to wish Sofia a happy birthday. Some “Dancing With the Stars” alums also expressed kind words.

“Happy Birthday Sofia! Love you so much ❤️🎂” former pro dancer Cheryl Burke wrote.

“Wow, she is stunning! Just like her Momma!” a fan added. Several other Instagram users chimed in to note how much the mother-daughter duo resembled one another.

Fans are proud of Leah Remini as she continues rebuilding her life after leaving Scientology. In 2025, she told Us Weekly that her family has dealt with many unpleasant interactions as a result. Remini asserted that even Sofia had been followed.

Fans wish the best for the family moving forward.