Leah Remini Honors Her Ex-Husband & Stepdad on Father’s Day, ‘Thank You For Showing Up’

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Leah Remini and her ex-husband, Angelo Pagan, split after 21 years of marriage in 2024. However, she still holds him in high regard as her daughter’s father.

On Father’s Day, Leah Remini penned a lovely tribute to honor Angelo Pagan and her stepfather, too. Co-parenting isn’t always easy, but the sitcom star highlighted the humorous side of their family life.

Leah Remini Playfully Teases All Fathers in a Heartfelt Shout-Out

“King of Queens” star Leah Remini is excitedly celebrating Father’s Day weekend with the important men in her life. Although she divorced her daughter’s father, Angelo Pagan, she still chose to honor him this weekend. They recently appeared together for their daughter Sofia’s 22nd birthday.

On Father’s Day, Remini shared a slideshow featuring how fathers think they look while napping, versus how they actually look. At the end of the slide, she attached photos of her ex-husband and stepfather napping with their mouths wide open.

“Happy Father’s Day to two incredible men who have made a lasting impact on my life and my daughter’s life,” the actress shared on Instagram. “And a Happy Father’s Day to all the daddies out there.”

Though their marriage ended, Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan seem to maintain a strong relationship built on mutual respect.

“You are important, loved, appreciated, and needed more than you know,” Remini continued. “Thank you for showing up, loving hard, protecting, providing, playing, teaching, and giving your babies memories they’ll carry forever. Here’s to well deserved dad naps!”

In the comments, fans wholeheartedly agreed with the post.

“Facts!!!!! I would post about Mike but he wouldn’t be happy about it 😂” her sister Nicole wrote in the comments.

“Hahaha that’s how they think they look all the time whether they’re napping or not😂😂😂😂” a fan chimed in.

The ‘King of Queens’ Star Remembers Her Onscreen Dad, Jerry Stiller

The late Jerry Stiller played Leah Remini’s father on “The King of Queens” from 1998 to 2007. Though he passed away in 2020, his onscreen daughter still holds his memory close.

On June 8, Remini celebrated what would’ve been his 99th birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

“There is no one who can tell the joke like Jerry Stiller ♥️” she wrote, attaching many photos from their time together on set. “Love and Miss you Jerry. Happy Birthday.”

Leah Remini and Jerry Stiller weren’t just co-stars. They built a strong friendship.

“Yes, he was the guy who screamed his lines like only Jerry could, he made things funny and come alive that weren’t on the page,” she told PEOPLE in 2020, shortly after his passing. “Yes, Jerry was a star, a legend, that is true, but he never acted like it — no matter who you were, your background, your past, your occupation … Jerry had time for you in a very real way.”

“They just don’t make ‘em like Jerry. He is, to me, the last of his kind,” the actress added. “He will be sadly missed not only by the cast and crew of the ‘King of Queens,’ but by the many he entertained.”