James Van Der Beek’s Wife Kimberly Honors Late Actor on First Father’s Day Without Him

Father’s Day carried extra meaning for Kimberly Van Der Beek this year. The mother of six paid tribute to her late husband, James Van Der Beek, with a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the actor’s legacy as a father and the lasting impact he continues to have on their family.

‘You Continue to Parent’: Kimberly Van Der Beek’s Heartfelt Tribute to James

“Missing you so much and thinking of how magnificent you were in every single way today,” Kimberly wrote alongside a slideshow of family photos. “And somehow, from the other side? You continue to parent. You’re a marvel.”

The touching message marked the family’s first Father’s Day since James’ death in February.

Friends and Former Co-Stars Rally Around the Family

The tribute quickly drew thousands of likes and an outpouring of support from friends, fans and former colleagues.

“The best of the best forever,” wrote Nikki Reed. “We love you so much James. Wrapping all of your little people in the warmest hugs today, and always.”

Dave Annable also shared his admiration for the late actor, commenting, “The best father there ever was.”

Jason Moore, who directed James on “Dawson’s Creek,” added, “We miss him, and my heart is feeling you every day.”

James also received a separate Father’s Day remembrance from former “Dawson’s Creek” co-star Mary-Margaret Humes.

Sharing a throwback photo with James and John Wesley Shipp, Humes encouraged followers to cherish loved ones while they can.

“Wishing all of the amazing dads throughout this vast universe a Happy Father’s Day weekend,” she wrote.

“My advice? Give big meaningful hugs and tell them you love them while you still have the chance.”

Family Was Always James Van Der Beek’s Greatest Priority

James died in February at age 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer, which he publicly revealed in 2024 after receiving his diagnosis the previous year.

He and Kimberly married in 2010 and built a large family together, raising six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

Throughout his career, James often spoke about how fatherhood transformed his perspective on life.

During a 2023 appearance on “Good Morning America,” he reflected on the lessons parenthood had taught him.

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“Parenthood changes everything, really,” he said. “You just go for that shift from putting yourself first to other people — these little tiny humans that you love so much — being your first priority.”

James Van Der Beek Once Shared What Fatherhood Meant to Him

For James, being a father was never just a role. It was the center of his world.

In the same interview, he explained that caring for his children became his driving purpose. “And then, you know, what you genuinely want is to take care of [them], to make them feel safe, [and] keep them safe to connect with them and feel that joy,” he said.

Those words have taken on new meaning for many fans following his death.

As Kimberly’s Father’s Day tribute made clear, James’ presence continues to be felt throughout the lives of the family he loved most.