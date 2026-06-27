James Van Der Beek’s Wife Honors the Late Actor With Intimate Throwback Photos

Kimberly Van Der Beek is grieving the loss of the love of her life, but she says their bond remains unbroken. The widow of the late actor James Van Der Beek shared an emotional Instagram tribute featuring rare family photos and a heartfelt message reflecting the depth of her love and loss.

James Van Der Beek’s Wife Honors Late Husband With Unseen Family Photos

“Baby, love does not die. Death does not part,” she wrote.

James, who died in February at 48 following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, was remembered in the comments as half of “one of the great love stories,” as one follower put it.

Another fan wrote that the couple’s six children are a lasting symbol of their love, adding that James “will live on forever in them.” Famous names turned out too.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Emma Slater commented with a simple yet endearing “100%” and actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler left a one-word tribute: “Forever.”

Fans flooded the post with hearts and notes about how much they loved seeing the pair together. A fan called their bond “eternally special, profound, exquisite and glorious”.

Her latest tribute came just days after the family’s first Father’s Day without James.

Reflecting on the husband and father she still feels beside her, Kimberly shared another heartfelt message.

“Missing you so much and thinking of how magnificent you were in every single way today,” Kimberly wrote. “And somehow, from the other side? You continue to parent. You’re a marvel. 🩵.”

Kimberly’s post included more than a dozen previously unseen family photos capturing James with each of the couple’s six children. The collection featured candid moments of the actor embracing family life, from one-on-one snapshots with his children to treasured memories of them together.

James and Kimberly first met during a trip to Israel in 2009 and married the following year.

Together they welcomed six children: daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

James Van Der Beek Faced Cancer With His Family by His Side

James publicly revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer after undergoing a routine colonoscopy the previous year. At the time, he said he was focusing on his health while spending as much time as possible with his family.

Kimberly announced James’ passing in heartbreaking news on Instagram.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” she wrote.

Daughter Emilia Reflects on Her Father’s Lasting Legacy

Earlier this year, James and Kimberly’s daughter Emilia shared how she has been coping with her father’s death in an emotional video posted on her mother’s Instagram for what would have been his first birthday after his passing.

“You have to feel them in your heart, because they’re in your heart. They’re watching over you. They’re a part of your body and in a good place,” the 9-year-old said.

“I know that my dad’s in a good place. He’s not in pain anymore. He’s in heaven above the clouds with God and the Lord.”

Emilia also recalled one of the lessons her father shared with her.

“Everything is meant to happen for a reason,” she said.

She continued, “Something my dad told me was if this doesn’t work out the way he wanted it to and the way we wanted it to for him living, I still have to believe in miracles. Miracles can still happen, just later on in life, and they’ll keep coming.”