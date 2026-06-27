Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Look So Happy In Family Photos from Their Brother’s Wedding

Along with the fact that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen just marked their 40th birthday, the family has had another reason to celebrate recently. The twins’ older brother, Trent, has gotten married, and in new photos from the big day, the sisters can be seen.

Of course, their other famous sister, Elizabeth Olsen, was also among the wedding guests who all looked like they were having a fabulous time at the romantic event.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Were ‘Beaming [with] the Bride and Groom’

Getty Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

“The Olsen twins made one of their rarest public appearances for a celebration that couldn’t be missed,” according to Parade. “It takes something special to coax [the sisters] into the public eye, and a family wedding did just that.”

“The famously private twins made a rare appearance to celebrate their older brother, Trent Olsen, as he tied the knot, stepping out in their signature style for the joyful occasion,” Parade explained. “In a photo posted to Instagram on Thursday, June 26, by their new sister-in-law, Alexis, the sisters can be seen in floor-length black gowns, beaming as they posed alongside the bride and groom.”

That’s right, despite the fact that the former actresses and current fashion industry pros are known to display rather stoic facial expressions when the cameras are on them, the two were smiling and looked incredibly happy in the wedding photos.

“The group shot brought much of the Olsen family together, including the twins’ younger sister and Marvel star, Elizabeth Olsen, who smiled from the back row in black,” Parade noted. “The couple shared other warm moments from the May celebration, including a sweet photo of Mary-Kate hugging her older brother.”

Alongside another photo showing the wedding guests, Alexis wrote, “All the people we love in one beautiful place!”

She also shared images of herself and Trent, writing, “Us Forever 🤍”

Back on May 19, Trent shared a look at a wedding reception-worthy setting, and wrote, “A wonderful thing happened this weekend. More to come…”

Trent Has Shared Glimpses of His Life with Alexis

Although Alexis keeps her Instagram account private, Trent shares his posts publicly. That’s why we get to occasionally see him with the woman who is now his wife.

For instance, back in September 2023, he posted a look at a trip they took together to Paris. The photos showed them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower as well as shots of the food they were feasting on, the drinks they were sipping and the sights they were seeing.

“The first time I went to Paris I was very young,” Trent wrote in the caption of his post. “Not so young that I don’t remember the trip, but the memories weren’t the most impactful. It was a beautiful vacation, but I didn’t appreciate what the city had to offer beyond the historic buildings and museums filled with supposedly famous art. The best memories were goofing off with family friends I haven’t seen in decades and enjoying the more intimate moments with my family when not on set.”

“The last ten days has not only transformed my view of Paris, but brought me even closer to [Alexis],” he continued. “From the beautiful wedding in L’Isle sur la Sorgue where I got to know some formative humans in your life to the one on one time getting lost in the streets of Paris… this is a trip that will define France for me.”